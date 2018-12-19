Big Bash League: Third Umpire gives James Pattinson out; opponents withdraw appeal

The Big Bash League started with a clash between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at the Gabba. One incident that stood out in the encounter was a run out appeal against Heats’ James Pattinson.

With the hosts struggling at 92/6, wicket-keeper batsman Jimmy Peirson played a cut shot towards the backward of point. James Pattinson tried to steal a single but it turned out to be a close call. The decision was referred to third umpire Greg Davidson, who after carefully going through the footage ruled him out.

The decision left Pattinson seeing red as the replay on the big screen clearly showed that Pattinson had made his ground. It led to angry reactions from Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn too from the dug out.

All this while defending champions Adelaide Strikers were watching the drama unfold. Strikers’ captain Colin Ingram, after a chat with his teammates, was quick to end the controversy as he informed the umpires about his decision to recall the batsman by withdrawing their appeal.

Pattinson was called back, but was soon out stumped after scoring just 4 runs. Strikers captain Ingram later said that the initial though of calling Pattinson back came from Ben Laughlin.

“It was a unique scenario,” Ingram said on the Fox Sports coverage.

“I ended up chatting with Benny Laughlin and he said ‘what’s the option on withdrawing the appeal?’

“The initial idea came from him, the good sport he is.

“We could all clearly see that it wasn’t out.

“You could look like an idiot on TV if it isn’t, but you’ve got to back what we saw and our boys were really happy with that, we just wanted to get on with the game.

“I thought they may have pressed the wrong button or something like that.”

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 16:52 IST