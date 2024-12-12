Bihar Government transfers Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to BCA, paving way for international cricket

Menu Explore
ANI |
Dec 12, 2024 02:16 PM IST

The Bihar Government on Tuesday transferred the registry of the land for Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) on a long-term 30-year lease, according to a release from BCA.

Patna [India], : The Bihar Government on Tuesday transferred the registry of the land for Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to the Bihar Cricket Association on a long-term 30-year lease, according to a release from BCA.

This is a major step taken by the Bihar Government and the Bihar Cricket Association to host international cricket matches in Patna and to provide state cricketers with a state-of-the-art international cricket stadium.

Additionally, the government waived off the land registry fee of approximately 37 crore, as previously announced.

The registry documents were signed on behalf of the Bihar Government by Sports Department Director Mahendra Kumar, and on behalf of BCA by its President, Rakesh Tiwari. Present during the occasion were Sports Department Deputy Director Sanjay Kumar, Patna District Sports Officer Om Prakash, BCA Secretary Jiaul Afrin, GM Admin Neeraj Rathore, and several other dignitaries.

Following the completion of the land registry process, BCA President Rakesh Kumar Tiwari announced that after the end of the Kharmas period in the new year, the date for the stadium's construction foundation-laying ceremony would be declared, and construction would commence at the earliest.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rakesh Tiwari said that the Bihar Government has now fulfilled its responsibility.

"The Bihar Government has fulfilled its responsibility. Now, it is up to the Bihar Cricket Association to begin its work. The BCA will expedite the construction and deliver a world-class stadium to the people of Bihar within two to three years, where they can enjoy international matches," Rakesh Tiwari was quoted in a release from BCA as saying.

On November 6, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Bihar Government and the BCA to hand over the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to the cricket body. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium will now be developed into an international-level stadium and sports complex.

The stadium will have a seating capacity of 40,000 spectators, along with 76 corporate boxes and arrangements for 250 VIPs. Additionally, the sports complex will feature a badminton court, volleyball court, swimming pool, a five-star hotel, a fully-equipped hostel for players, restaurants, a clubhouse, and other modern amenities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
