'Indian cricket lost an icon': Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag pay emotional tributes to spin legend Bishan Bedi

India's greatest-ever left-arm spinner, former India skipper Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday (October 23, 2023). The legendary Indian cricketer left for heavenly abode at the age of 77. Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi made his international debut against the mighty West Indies at the famous Eden Gardens in 1966. The late Indian cricketer represented India in 67 Tests. Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi was a mentor to many talented cricketers(PTI)

The legendary spinner bagged 266 wickets for India. Known for his spin wizardry, Bedi recorded as many as five-wicket hauls and the iconic bowler registered one 10-wicket haul in his international career. Bedi, who made his One Day International (ODI) against England at Headingley in 1974, represented India in 10 limited-overs matches. The spin-bowling legend last played for India against Sri Lanka at the Old Trafford in 1979.

'One of our best is no more'

For the last two years, Bedi was unwell and the former India skipper had undergone multiple surgeries. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) after Bedi's demise, several members of the cricket fraternity paid homage to the former India captain. “Bishan Singh bedi. One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family,” Irfan Pathan said.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May god give strength to his family and loved ones!,” wrote former India opener Gautam Gambhir. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah asserted that Bedi has left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler.

Defining an era of cricket

“Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the BCCI secretary said. Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended his condolences to Bedi's family on X. “Bishan paji RIP #bishanbedi condolences to my brother @Imangadbedi and family. Waheguru,” the former India spinner wrote.

Bedi also managed Team India

Former India captain Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha. Bedi plied his trade in County Championship with Northamptonshire and the spin icon took 434 first-class wickets. He also briefly managed Team India in 1990 when the Asian giants toured New Zealand and England. The former national selector was also a mentor to Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik.

