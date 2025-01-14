Bizarre ‘7/10’ rating for under-fire Virat Kohli as Gilchrist, Vaughan rave about IND great after forgettable BGT

Virat Kohli was in disappointing form in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, registering only 190 runs in nine innings, at an average of 23.75. In all his eight dismissals, he was caught out behind, while trying to play deliveries outside the off-stump. Virat Kohli has 81 international centuries, second only to Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries

Since India’s defeat in the final Test, many fans and former players have called for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to drop Kohli. Meanwhile, some have felt that he should be given more chances, considering his legacy and legendary status.

Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan rave about Virat Kohli

Speaking on Youtube, legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist rated the Indian players for their performance in Australia. When it was his turn to rate Kohli, he said, “We did say that, he’s an all-rounder package. He brings eyeballs to the game, so yeah 7.5/10.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan echoed Gilchrist’s opinion, and pointed out the entertainment received from Kohli’s controversial shoulder bump altercation with Sam Konstas. “He (Virat Kohli) brought the barge, sandpaper, geed up the crowd. He’s probably run at Konstas faster than I’ve seen anybody run at player in history of the game. I’m gonna give him a 7/10 for the entertainment that Virat Kohli brings.”

Considering Kohli's form, the ratings given Gilchrist and Vaughan are bizarre. During the fourth Test match, Kohli ran and bumped his shoulder on Konstas during a field change. It led to a verbal altercation. Meanwhile, Konstas also mocked Kohli and the Indian crowd by imitating the shoulder bump near the boundary ropes.

Kohli also had a run-in with the Australian media in an airport, accusing them of recording his family without permission. Meanwhile, in the final Test, Kohli also joined Jasprit Bumrah’s controversial celebration to charge up at Konstas at the non-striker’s end, and celebrate in front of the youngster.

The former captain has already retired from T20Is, making the decision after the 2024 T20 World Cup, which India won. In international cricket, Kohli has registered 81 tons, second only to Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries. He also has seven international double tons, which came in Tests. He will look to silence his critics in the upcoming Champions Trophy.