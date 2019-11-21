Bizarre! Abu Dhabi T10 match gets abandoned due to ‘lack of DLS documentation’

cricket

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:16 IST

A cricket fan is probably used to seeing matches getting cancelled due to bad light, rainfall, or poor playing conditions. But on Thursday, a cricket match in Abu Dhabi was abandoned for a bizarre reason. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the Abu Dhabi T10 match between Deccan Gladiators and Team Abu Dhabi ended on a controversial note, with players coming out on the field to resume play after a rain break, but the officials could not restart due to a confusion created by missing DLS documentation.

As per rules of the league, a minimum of five overs is required to be bowled in both innings to decide the contest. Chasing 119 against Team Abu Dhabi, Deccan Gladiators reached 25/1 in 2.2 overs. If 2.4 overs were played more, the DLS system would have declared the winner.

Also read: Pink ball Test should not become a regular affair - Virat Kohli

But the rain stopped early and Gladiators batsmen returned to the crease, with the target revised to 62 in 5 overs. But the umpires did not come out in the middle due to the confusion, and thus the game went past the 9:59 pm local time cut-off, and had to be abandoned.

The report cites a statement from the organisers which says: “In the second innings of the Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi match, rain suspended play at 21.30, with covers coming on immediately at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Match officials confirmed that play would resume at 21.46, with the view to reduce the match to five overs, implementing the DLS.”

Also read: Mayank Agarwal on the cusp of equalling Don Bradman in Kolkata

“DLS target discussions continued between team management and match officials as both teams took to the field. Supporting documentation was requested, and this was not immediately available before the scheduled 21.59 match cut-off time. The match referee subsequently decided to abandon the match.”