Bizarre confusion over Shubman Gill's Asia Cup inclusion between broadcasters and BCCI sparks social media furore

With the Asia Cup 2023 set to begin on August 30, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced a 17-member squad for the continental showpiece, on Monday in Delhi. Jasprit Bumrah was included in the squad. The pacer was out of action for a lengthy period but made his comeback in the ongoing Ireland T20I series. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma, who hasn't made his ODI debut yet, has been included in the squad. Also, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were included, making their return from injuries.

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot.(AP)

Considering the importance of the announcement, official broadcaster Star Sports made a huge mistake while revealing the team roster in an infographic. They didn't have Shubman Gill in their infographic. It was only after it sent Indian cricket fans into a state of frenzy for a few minutes that they realised their mistake and corrected it.

Also Read | KL Rahul suffers fresh injury setback despite Asia Cup inclusion as Ajit Agarkar clarifies Sanju Samson inclusion

Gill is a key part of Rohit Sharma's tactics and has cemented himself into the squad as a first-choice opener, replacing veteran Shikhar Dhawan. Fans were left more confused as Gill is also India's highest run-scorer in ODIs since 2022. In 27 ODIs, the Gujarat Titans star has smacked 1437 runs, at an average of 62.48 and 104.06 strike rate, packed with four tons, a double hundred and six half-centuries.

Rahul and Iyer have been recovering and rehabilitating from their injuries for quite sometime at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Last week, the pair participated in match-simulation exercises and played practice games as well to prove their fitness. Iyer has been out of action since Australia's tour of India in March and Rahul has been missing since a hamstring injury in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Bumrah's return will see him partner with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj in the pace battery, both of whom were rested during the ODI series vs West Indies. Few eyeballs were raised when Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't included in the squad, with the selectors going for Kuldeep Yadav as the preferred wrist-spinner. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be the finger-spinning options.

