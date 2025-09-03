Blank jerseys for Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill as no lead sponsor for Team India in Asia Cup 2025

‘India’ is set to appear bigger and brighter on Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and others' jerseys in the Asia Cup 2025 as Team India is set to compete in the tournament without a lead sponsor. This comes after fantasy sports platform Dream11 terminated its contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last month, citing recent government regulations that have disrupted its core business model. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav with his teammates(AP)

Watching the Indian players without a title sponsor in a major tournament is nothing new, as ICC does not allow teams to use title sponsors during world events but it is set to be the first time in a non-ICC event.

Dream11's premature exit stems from the Indian government's latest legislation—the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming bill—which outlaws real-money gaming. The company, whose operations are primarily based on this model, invoked an exit clause in its agreement with the BCCI to formally withdraw. Signed in 2023, Dream11's sponsorship deal was valued at approximately USD 44 million (INR 358 crore) and was originally set to run until 2026.

In response, the BCCI has moved swiftly to fill the vacant title sponsorship by initiating a fresh round of bidding. On September 2, it released an "Invitation to Tender" (ITT), calling for expressions of interest (EOIs) for the team’s lead sponsorship rights. According to the document, interested companies can purchase the ITT until September 12, with final bids due by September 16.

However, the Asia Cup kicks off earlier—on September 9—meaning the Indian team will likely begin their campaign without any sponsor branding on their kits. The situation mirrors previous sponsorship challenges faced by the BCCI. In 2019, OPPO had also pulled out mid-contract, prompting the board to rope in ed-tech firm Byju’s, which eventually gave way to Dream11.

To maintain the team’s association with brands that align with Indian values and legal norms, the BCCI has outlined strict eligibility criteria in its latest ITT. Companies associated with alcohol, gambling or betting services, cryptocurrency, online money gaming, tobacco products, or any offerings deemed offensive to public morals—such as pornography—are barred from submitting bids.

Meanwhile, the Indian squad is scheduled to depart for the United Arab Emirates on September 4. Grouped alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman in Group A, they will play their first match against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by a high-stakes clash against Pakistan on September 14 at the same venue. Their final group-stage fixture is set against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will move on to the Super Four stage, which will determine the finalists for the showdown on September 28.