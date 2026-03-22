Blessed by interactions with Dhoni, Ponting and Iyer, can 23-year-old allrounder announce his arrival this IPL season?

Suryansh Shedge is an up-and-coming batting allrounder from Mumbai, but he plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that kicks off later this month on March 28. Ever since his 326 not out off 137 balls in the Giles Shield Under-14 inter-school tournament, he hasn’t looked back and gone from strength to strength. Suryansh Shedge looks to learn so much from Shreyas Iyer. (PTI)

Shedge's story is a bit different from most other budding Indian cricketers. He comes from a well-to-do family and has had good exposure from a very young age. However, just coming from a privileged family doesn't do the job for you. You have to be good, and he has proved he is. He already represents Mumbai and has eight first-class games to his name, to date.

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Last year, he got five matches and three innings for Punjab Kings but failed to make any impressions with both bat and ball. He bowls medium pace.

But he is quickly improving, and who knows, the upcoming season might be his? After all, he is ever-learning, like how to finish a game.

Speaking of finishers, who better than MS Dhoni to take tips from, and Shedge has been lucky to have had access to the former India captain last year during the IPL. And he has revealed what pearls of wisdom came his way during that interaction.

"I had a conversation along these very lines [how to finish] with Mahi sir as well. He also said that a finisher's role is quite crucial in this format, yet opportunities to play it are few and far between. And the outcome does not go in one's favour most of the time," Shedge told ESPNcricinfo.

"My philosophy is to stay in the present [like Dhoni] and approach the game one ball at a time. All the senior players say that the scoreboard itself dictates what approach to take. Giving yourself time and staying in the present is crucial. If you start overthinking, you won't be able to anticipate the bowler's plan, and you are bound to make mistakes,” he added.

Shedge is surrounded by cricket gems! Punjab Kings played the final last season under Shreyas Iyer who also happens to be from Mumbai. Then there is head coach Ricky Ponting, who brings in a wealth of experience. Shedge understands very well that he can learn so much from these two.

"Shreyas bhai has played in a wide variety of situations. Strategically, there is a great deal to learn from him. On the other hand, playing under Ricky sir's coaching is nothing short of a blessing for me. During practice sessions, he is the one who exudes the most energy. In fact, even if you are feeling unwell, you take the field with the same energy," he said.