Virat Kohli reacts to reports of demanding chartered flight from RCB for travelling back and forth to London during IPL

India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday dismissed rumours around making “big demands” to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, including claims that he sought chartered flights between India and London during the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of IPL 2026 season

The speculation stemmed from a social media post, which Kohli himself shared on his Instagram story, alleging that he had placed two major conditions before the franchise. One, access to chartered flights between India and London; and two, permission to visit his family in London whenever there was a gap of three or more days between matches.

“Virat Kohli's big demands: According to reports, Kohli had asked RCB management for chartered flight access between India and London. If there's a gap of more than three days between matches, he plans to fly out to London and return just before the next game,” the post read.

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Kohli, however, brushed aside the claims with a characteristically light response — posting just two laughing emojis on his Instagram story, effectively shutting down the chatter.