For CSK, IPL 2026 is now or never: Ruturaj Gaikwad faces defining call as push for MS Dhoni impact role call looms

Chennai Super Kings made two defining calls ahead of IPL 2026, decisions that signalled not just a shift away from their long-standing experience-first philosophy, but a conscious move beyond nostalgia. Both were necessary. After a fifth-place finish in 2024 and a disastrous last-place campaign in 2025, where Chennai managed just four wins in 14 matches, criticism around their ideology had grown louder than ever. And both decisions pointed to one clear reality: Chennai are finally preparing for life beyond MS Dhoni. What will be 44-year-old MS Dhoni's role in Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026? (AP)

Yet, with Dhoni still in the squad, the biggest question lingers: What exactly is his role in IPL 2026, and does he even make the first XI?

The transition was inevitable Dhoni, now 44, was never going to be around forever, a reality Chennai acknowledged a few seasons ago when his physical limitations began to show. His knee issues pushed him down the order to No. 8 or 9, effectively ending his role as a primary finisher.

The succession plan had already begun. In Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni identified a leader, and the management backed that call. But one key piece remained missing, a wicketkeeper-batter.

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Enter Sanju Samson.

In November, Chennai broke away from their conservative trade policy to bring Samson in from Rajasthan Royals, parting ways with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. It was a bold, almost uncharacteristic call. Losing a proven all-rounder like Jadeja hurt, but Samson addressed a far more urgent need.

The move wasn’t impulsive. Reports suggested that groundwork had begun months earlier, with discussions held during the Major League Cricket season.

The auction that confirmed the shift If the Samson trade hinted at transition, the auction confirmed it.

With a purse of INR 43.40 crore, Chennai spent nearly 70 per cent on two uncapped Indian players, Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, both at INR 14.2 crore. It was unprecedented. This wasn’t just investment; it was intent.

Veer arrives as a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, while Kartik, another wicketkeeper, has built a reputation as a power-hitter in domestic cricket. For a franchise historically cautious at auctions, this was a statement: CSK are willing to reset.

Where does Dhoni fit? And that brings us back to the central dilemma.

Is Dhoni still Chennai’s first-choice wicketkeeper? With a younger, natural option in Samson, the logical move is to hand over the gloves. That alone would mark a significant moment, Dhoni playing a T20 match without keeping wickets for the first time in over a decade.

But if he isn’t the keeper, what is his role?

Ideally, you still want him in the XI, for his finishing ability and, more importantly, his unmatched cricketing intelligence. Even in limited roles, Dhoni has shown flashes of his old self. And tactically, there remains no equal.

Yet, his inclusion comes at a cost.

Chennai’s top five, Ayush Mhatre, Samson, Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube, are largely settled and already formidable. Fitting Dhoni at No. 6 or 7 would mean sacrificing one of their INR 14.2 crore investments, most likely Kartik.

Historically, CSK have never been dictated by price tags, Ben Stokes himself didn’t play every game in 2023. But this season demands a different approach. The rebuild cannot remain symbolic.

For Gaikwad, it will eventually come down to a defining choice, lean on experience or invest fully in the future. The temptation to keep Dhoni in the XI will always exist, but so will the opportunity to back an uncapped player and fast-track the transition, especially with the very real possibility that this could be Dhoni’s final season.

The legend, however, doesn’t need to be at the centre to remain influential. He can still shape games as an Impact Player. And when Chennai take the field, his greatest strength, that unmatched cricketing brain, can continue to guide the side from the dugout during the bowling innings.

Because for Dhoni, a fitting farewell was never about one last cameo or a scripted finish.

It is about certainty.

The certainty that Chennai Super Kings are no longer dependent on him. The assurance that the team he built is ready to stand on its own.

If that happens, then regardless of results, Chennai would have already achieved their biggest win of the season.