Blessing Muzarabani joins KKR, leaves PSL

Kolkata: IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders signed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani on Friday for the 2026 IPL season for an undisclosed amount. Having secured his IPL contract, the Zimbabwe fast bowler has reportedly withdrawn from the Pakistan Super League, where he was supposed to play for Islamabad United. Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Zimbabwe and South Africa, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday. (PTI)

The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick joins KKR after the franchise released Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman on instructions from the BCCI. Rahman has joined Lahore Qalandars, current champions of the PSL that starts March 26, two days before the IPL. With the IPL and PSL running simultaneously, Muzarabani becomes the second player after South African allrounder Corbin Bosch to withdraw from the PSL in favour of an IPL contract.

Bosch was signed by Peshawar Zalmi last year but a last-minute deal as an injury replacement for Lizaad Williams at Mumbai Indians saw the South African turning up in India. It prompted the PSL to slap a one-season ban on him so it remains to be seen if Muzarabani too pays the same penalty this time.

Muzarabani’s switch, though, is more complicated considering Rahman was dropped by the IPL, only to be given a contract by a franchise from Pakistan that had threatened to boycott the India-Pakistan game in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in solidarity with Bangladesh who were omitted from the tournament after they refused to play in India citing security concerns in the aftermath of Rahman’s unceremonious sacking.

Rahman was picked at the IPL auction for ₹9.2 crore. While details of Muzarabani’s contract are not known, he joins the IPL with the reputation of being able to generate steep bounce and strike in key phases of the innings. Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8.