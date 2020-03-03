e-paper
Blow for Australia as injured Perry ruled out of T20 World Cup

The twice ICC women's cricketer of the year hobbled off the field in tears after suffering a right hamstring injury during Monday's four-run victory over New Zealand that sealed their place in Thursday's second semi-finals against South Africa.

cricket Updated: Mar 03, 2020 18:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
SYDNEY
Australia's Ellyse Perry, left, successfully appeals for a LBW decision on India's Jemimah Rodrigues, center, during the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup.
Australia's Ellyse Perry, left, successfully appeals for a LBW decision on India's Jemimah Rodrigues, center, during the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup.(AP)
         

Defending champions Australia suffered a major blow ahead of the knockout stage of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup when all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament on Tuesday.

The twice ICC women’s cricketer of the year hobbled off the field in tears after suffering a right hamstring injury during Monday’s four-run victory over New Zealand that sealed their place in Thursday’s second semi-finals against South Africa.

“Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time,” team doctor Pip Inge said in a media statement.

“We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery.”

The team said Perry would not be replaced in the squad.

“Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we’re disappointed that she won’t have the opportunity to finish the tournament,” coach Matthew Mott said.”We’re confident that we have enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling and know whoever gets an opportunity will make a strong contribution.”

South Africa finished top of Group B after their final group match against West Indies at the Sydney Showground Stadium was washed out on Tuesday.

They finished ahead of inaugural 2009 champions England who will play India, the only team to win all four group matches, in Thursday’s first semi-finals.

The final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Thailand signed off from their maiden Twenty20 World Cup in style on Tuesday, claiming a point after their final Group B match was abandoned because of rain.

Electing to bat, Thailand posted a strong 150-3 after openers Nattakan Chantam (56) and Nattaya Boochatham (44) gave them a flying start.

But steady rain poured cold water on their hopes of an upset and the match was abandoned after the innings break during which the Thais entertained the crowd with an impromptu dance-off.

“We want to be here and I think we’ve made a statement that we’re good enough to be here,” Thai captain Sornnarin Tippoch said. “We are the role models for the (Thai) girls and boys who want to play cricket. We will be preparing for the next World Cup.”

