Bomb threat delays Global T20 Canada match between Montreal Tigers and Winnipeg Hawks

Matches face several delays due to a variety of circumstances like rain, bad weather etc. But a Global T20 Canada match in Brampton was delayed on Friday due to a bomb threat. Montreal Tigers were scheduled to play Winnipeg Hawks but security issues led to the start of the match being delayed by 90 minutes. It was reported that a suspicious package was found inside the premises of the stadium which led to the authorities delaying the start of the match.

Player from both Montreal Tigers and Winnipeg Hawks were stopped from entering the field while the fans had to wait outside the stadium in long queues. According to reports, bomb-sniffing dogs were called to start a proper search during the security alert. The official Twitter account of GT20 Canada had posted that “play has been delayed due to some technical reasons” as a number of fans started complaining about the delay.

READ | Yuvraj Singh stuns Pakistan’s Shadab Khan with one of the flattest sixes in GT20 Canada - Watch

Eventually the match was started but the game was reduced to 12-over-a-side due to the bomb threat. The Montreal Tigers emerged as the victorious side as they defeated the Winnipeg Hawks by 24 runs in the reduced match.

The George Bailey-led Tigers scored 135 runs courtesy a swashbuckling knock of 59 runs off 30 balls by West Indian Sunil Narine. Anton Devicich was also instrumental as he contributed with a 23-ball 40 to take his side to a 135-run total.

Chasing the 136-run target, Hawks could only manage 111/5 in their quota of 12 overs. Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal was the lone star as he hit a 30-ball 49 to get the Hawks to a credible total. Mohammad Naveed was the pick of the bowlers as snapped up two wickets for the Tigers.

The Global T20 Canada has a host of stars taking part in it as the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson and Brendon McCullum are plying trade in the tournament.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 13:23 IST