e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Both have their hearts on their sleeves’: Michael Slater on why Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri is a successful combo

‘Both have their hearts on their sleeves’: Michael Slater on why Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri is a successful combo

Speaking in the latest episode of chat show Cricket Connected on Star Sports, Slater said: “Ravi and Virat probably challenge each other enough but there is such respect between them that it works.”

cricket Updated: Aug 04, 2020 08:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.
File image of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.(File)
         

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater believes that India captain Virat Kohli works well with coach Ravi Shastri because both of them are strong personalities. India have attained some big successes in recent years, and both Kohli and Shastri are largely credited for the rise of the team. In 2018/19, India beat Australia to win their first Test series Down Under.

Speaking in the latest episode of chat show Cricket Connected on Star Sports, Slater said: “Ravi and Virat probably challenge each other enough but there is such respect between them that it works.”

Also read: MS Dhoni told me ‘selectors are not looking at you’: Yuvraj Singh on missing 2019 World Cup

“If Ravi is nodding his head when Virat is speaking and vice versa, the rest of them even if they don’t agree would be nodding their heads,” Slater added.

“Both of them have their heart on their sleeve. I have worked with Ravi for so long in the commentary box, so I have got to know him and he was one of my great mates when we worked together. He is a big personality,” he further said.

“But obviously there are subtle differences that allows them to really work well together. But it has been a great synergy and a great relationship and I think it has helped Indian cricket’s tempo,” he added.

Also read: RSS affiliate wants BCCI to reconsider IPL’s Chinese sponsorship deals

Meanwhile, former India pacer Ashish Nehra believes that Shastri gives Kohli space to express himself which makes the partnership work. “Ravi Shastri gives Virat Kohli his space, that he needs. Virat Kohli knows the type of person Ravi Shastri is and what can be extracted from him,” Nehra said on the same show.

“Ravi Shastri is a great motivator, that is Ravi bhai’s strength. He gives you a lot of confidence. If you are stuck in quicksand till your neck, he will ask you to push with your hands twice and you would come out. Virat Kohli also likes leading from the front. Both have similar personalities. So, it is very good between the two of them,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Economic recovery hits July plateau, shows data
Economic recovery hits July plateau, shows data
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Parliament’s Monsoon session may get pushed to Sept
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Parliament’s Monsoon session may get pushed to Sept
‘Never seen anything like this after July 26, 2005’: Mumbai residents after heavy rain
‘Never seen anything like this after July 26, 2005’: Mumbai residents after heavy rain
Delhi police anti-riot gear in dire need of upgrade, show records
Delhi police anti-riot gear in dire need of upgrade, show records
Calls grow for Rahul Gandhi’s return at helm
Calls grow for Rahul Gandhi’s return at helm
Dhoni said ‘selectors not looking at you’: Yuvraj on missing 2019 World Cup
Dhoni said ‘selectors not looking at you’: Yuvraj on missing 2019 World Cup
Ghaziabad suitcase murder: ‘Victim’ found alive
Ghaziabad suitcase murder: ‘Victim’ found alive
Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest Covid positive; distancing a concern
Ayodhya Ground Report: Another priest Covid positive; distancing a concern
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In