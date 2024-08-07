Botswana Under-19 vs Sierra Leone Under-19 Live Score: Match 11 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 12:00 PM
Botswana Under-19 vs Sierra Leone Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 07 Aug 2024 at 12:00 PM
Venue : Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam
Botswana Under-19 squad -
Ayush Harith, Jack Richards, Merrick Reed, Monroux Kasselman, Amaan Parekh, Aryan Pattamana, George Oosthuizen, Muhammed Chand, Aryan Parekh, Frederick Oosthuizen, Abednico Motshegetsi, Ayaan Chandra, Bernard Moloi, Vraj Kansara
Sierra Leone Under-19 squad -
Amidu Kamara, Ibrahim Sesay, Mohamed Turay, Aliya Kamara, Charles Kamara, George Sesay, Hassan Kanu, Micheal Kabia, Samuel Humper, Alusine Turay, David Halloway, James Bangura, Raymond Coker, Sahr Lebbie...Read More
Botswana Under-19 vs Sierra Leone Under-19 Match Details
Match 11 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between Botswana Under-19 and Sierra Leone Under-19 to be held at Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.