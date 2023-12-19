Botswana vs Malawi Live Score: 3/4 Place Play off of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023 to start at 12:30 PM

close_game
Live

Dec 19, 2023 11:29 AM IST
Botswana vs Malawi Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3/4 Place Play off of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023. Match will start on 19 Dec 2023 at 12:30 PM
Venue : Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Botswana squad -
James Moses, Karabo Motlhanka, Manroux Kasselman, Vinoo Balakrishnan, Karabo Modise, Michael Badenhorst, Reginald Nehonde, Valentine Mbazo, Dhruvkumar Maisuria, Katlo Piet, Leano Maphane, Losika Makgale, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Raynier Swart, William Nkosana
Malawi squad -
Gift Kansonkho, Kelvin Thuchila, Mike Chaomba, Donnex Kansonkho, Gershom Ntambalika, Sami Sohail, Beston Masauko, Chisomo Chete, Phillip Zuze, Aaftab Limdawala, Blessings Pondani, Daniel Jakiel, Moazzam Baig, Suhail Vayani

Follow all the updates here:

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3/4 Place Play off of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023

    Botswana vs Malawi Match Details
    3/4 Place Play off of Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup, 2023 between Botswana and Malawi to be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni at 12:30 PM.

Topics
Botswana Malawi Africa Cricket Association T20I Cup 2023
