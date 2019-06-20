Boult, Ferguson send stumps flying with one of the best yorkers of World Cup 2019 - WATCH

Captain Kane Williamson’s patient unbeaten century led New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa in a low-scoring Cricket World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Chasing 242 to win a match reduced to 49 overs a side by rain, New Zealand rode on Williamson’s unbeaten 106 to reach home and reclaim the top spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 points table.

But before Williamson’s heroics with the bat it was the New Zealand bowlers who choked South African batsman in the middle.

Trent Boult gave a dream start to New Zealand by cleaning up South Africa opener Quinton de Kock after New Zealand captain Williamson opted to b owl first under overcast conditions and when South Africa were slowly getting back in the game through the experienced pair of Faf du Plessies and Hashim Amla, Lockie Ferguson bowled perhaps the best Yorker of the tournament to clean up the South African captain for 23.

Amla and Aiden Markram put on 52 for the third wicket before veteran opener Amla was bowled by another beauty from left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

Fantastic bowling from both teams made for a thrilling finish to #NZvSA on Wednesday!



Here are the best deliveries, brought to you by @UberEats. pic.twitter.com/LomqObP6e9 — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2019

During his innings, Amla became the fourth South African player to reach 8,000 runs in one-day internationals.

He is the second-fastest player (176 innings) from any side to reach the milestone after India’s Virat Kohli (175 innings).

Markram was caught by Colin Munro off Colin de Grandhomme for 38 and David Miller went for 36 before a late flourish from Van der Dussen gave the scoreboard a look of respectability.

