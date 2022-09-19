'Bowlers like Shaheen Afridi aren't born everyday. Agar woh World Cup na bhi khele...': Pakistan great's strange advice

Pakistan cricket fans were left heart broken earlier last month when fast bowler Shaheen Afridi failed to make it to the team's Asia Cup squad as he was ruled out of the entire tournament due to a knee injury. He was immediately sent to London for his rehabilitation process with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealing that the youngster is making a steady progress towards recovery for a return to the T20 World Cup team. But ahead of his big comeback, Pakistan great Aaqib Javed has made a rather strange statement, advising Shaheen on his T20 World Cup plans.

Shaheen had injured his right knee during fielding in the Test series against Sri Lanka. The injury left him out of the Asia Cup and the England home series. Shaheen has however been named in the T20 World Cup team which was announced last week with PCB keeping their fingers crossed over Shaheen's recovery.

However, in a recent interview, Pakistan's World Cup-winning pace bowler Javed has advised Shaheen to not risk his injury and make a return just for the World Cup. He feels that a cricketer like Shaheen is worth more of value than just any World Cup.

“There are two types of injuries. One due to fatigue and the other due to...Shaheen got injured because he dived while fielding and then as rested. In such cases, you make it pain-free first, then the rehab starts. And the medical team will of course ensure before declaring him fit for selection. Fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi are not born every day. My advice toh yehi he ki yeh World Cup agar nehi bhi khele toh...Shaheen ki zyada value he World Cup se (my advice to him is to to risk his injury and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup because Shaheen is more important than this World Cup),” he said.

