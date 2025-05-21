Boy wonder Suryavanshi sparkles with a knock of maturity  

New Delhi: It is tough to look for positives in a season when your team has finished ninth in a 10-team competition, but Rajasthan Royals (RR) who promised much with abundant talent in their ranks but failed miserably this IPL season, sign off having helped ignite a bright spark that can glow beyond the glamorous T20 league. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scored 252 runs from just seven innings at a strike rate of 206.55 in IPL 2025. (AP)

Their consolation six-wicket win over the abject five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Tuesday showed their 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is more than a one-trick pony.

Having lit up 2025 IPL in a matter of seven innings with his imperious strokeplay, not many expected Suryavanshi to have the waiting game in his arsenal, that too for someone this young. Seen as a quintessential T20 product whose instinct is to go hell for leather, the Bihar batter showed remarkable restraint in his 33-ball 57 that laid the foundation for RR’s win.

Chasing 188, Suryavanshi barely got the strike in the Powerplay as fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal went after the bowling. The teenager faced only three balls in the first four overs, and his first 10 balls yielded only 12 runs. But he came into his own in the eighth over, going after CSK’s premier wrist spinner, Afghan international Noor Ahmad, first pulling his long hop for six before lashing successive front foot cover drives.

After two quiet overs from Matheesha Pathirana and Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryavanshi hit a brace of sixes off Ravindra Jadeja, following it up with another six off Noor in the next over to bring up his fifty off 27 balls. The swift and seamless shifting of gears and the ability to rotate the strike impressed skipper Sanju Samson no end.

“I don’t have words for him. He was smart in picking his options in the middle overs. It’s a stunning combination, having that potential and game awareness,” Samson, who shared a 98-run stand with Suryavanshi, said post match.

“He can hit over leg side, he can wait and hit slower balls over covers for six. That tells you what kind of talent and temperament he has.”

Last September, the 13-year-old’s 58-ball ton for India U-19 against Australia U-19 in a four-day game brought him on the radar of IPL scouts. And when ex-India and current RR batting coach Vikram Rathour saw him at the nets, he was floored by the fluent downswing.

“We have scouts who watch all the leagues and the recommendation came after his 100 against Australia U-19. Honestly, when I saw him for the first time, I was sold. Just with that downswing of his bat... He’s very, very unique. I haven’t seen something like that for a long, long time,” gushed Rathour in the post-match presser.

With 252 runs from just seven innings at a strike rate of 206.55, RR’s ₹1.1 crore buy has closed the season as their fifth highest run-getter, and the team’s only centurion.

His 24 sixes place him third – behind Jaiswal and Riyan Parag – on the list of six hitters for RR. That Suryavanshi has hit those many sixes in half the matches the other two played speaks about his big-hitting prowess. That is what makes his innings against CSK all the more special. He ran 15 singles and a double and played out nine dot balls to show he has the temperament and match awareness.

“We’ve been working with him for quite some time now and we’ve seen all these aspects of his game. But it’s great to see him do that in pressure situations. The ball was doing a bit when he went in and he hardly got any balls in the Powerplay. The kind of maturity he showed was really good. It will definitely make him a better player,” Rathour said.

Later, in a video interview with head coach Rahul Dravid, Suryavanshi shed light on his mindset. “There’s nothing like a natural game. You need to play the situation and as per the team’s requirements. At this level, don’t try and do something special; just play to your strengths,” he said.

A dream IPL debut season done, the challenge for Suryavanshi will be to maintain his level, especially when bowlers look to test him harder next season. Going by his batting demonstration on Tuesday, Suryavanshi should be up to the task.