e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Big Bash has tailed off a little bit,’ Brendon McCullum has suggestion to spur interest in BBL

‘Big Bash has tailed off a little bit,’ Brendon McCullum has suggestion to spur interest in BBL

All cricketing activities are stopped at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McCullum would have been away in India at this moment with his duties as head coach of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, had the pandemic not brought the world to a standstill.

cricket Updated: May 06, 2020 15:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Auckland
Brendon McCullum looks on during the Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes.
Brendon McCullum looks on during the Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes.(Getty Images)
         

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum on Wednesday suggested that a team from his country could be part of Australia’s Big Bash League to spur the interest of the audience in the T20 league.

“What an opportunity for the Big Bash if there’s a shortage of international cricket,” McCullum told ‘SEN Radio’.

“If we’re being honest, the Big Bash has tailed off a little bit in its following of late and what a great opportunity to really launch that back into Australian sporting fans’ eyes and what a great opportunity to bring a New Zealand team in the BBL,” added the former wicketkeeper-batsman.

All cricketing activities are stopped at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McCullum would have been away in India at this moment with his duties as head coach of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, had the pandemic not brought the world to a standstill.

He also opined that Kiwi players could be used as local ones keeping in mind there could be a chance that overseas players in BBL might not want to travel if the COVID-19 restrictions continue.

“Perhaps you could even use New Zealand players as local players because there may be a distinct lack of overseas players who will want to travel, especially high-quality ones,” McCullum said. “A little bit of creative thinking and another opportunity to get some New Zealanders across Tasman,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news