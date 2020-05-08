e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Brian Lara shares Suresh Raina’s ‘fan moment’ in throwback image

Brian Lara shares Suresh Raina’s ‘fan moment’ in throwback image

“Who are these youths?? Fan moment I understand! He turned out to be a special player. #2003 #tell (sic.),” said Lara in the caption. Raina responded in the comments, “Indeed my fan moment with very very special memories.”

cricket Updated: May 08, 2020 16:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Brian Lara with Suresh Raina.
Brian Lara with Suresh Raina.(Brian Lara/Instagram)
         

West Indies legend Brian Lara took to Instagram to post an old image of him posing with a young Suresh Raina. Lara indicated in his hashtags that the image was from 2003. “Who are these youths?? Fan moment I understand! He turned out to be a special player. #2003 #tell (sic.),” said Lara in the caption. Raina responded in the comments, “Indeed my fan moment with very very special memories.”

In the picture posted by Lara, Raina can be seen wearing an oversized trouser. Pointing that out, Lara took a dig at the Indian batsman’s fashion sense. “Suresh Raina but oversize clothing is now a thing of the past. #lastdance,” Lara said in one of the comments. Raina had made his First-Class debut in the 2002/03 season and his debut for the Indian team came in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2005. 

Lara was winding down his international career at that time. His last Test match was against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006 and he played his last ODI in West Indies’ one-wicket defeat to England in 2007 World Cup.

Also read: ‘Just do what Dhoni is doing,’ Badrinath’s advice to cricketers dealing with mental pressure

Raina also went on to have a successful international career. He played an integral role in India’s win at the 2011 World Cup. He is also regarded as one of the greatest T20 batsmen of all time. With 5368 runs, he is only behind Virat Kohli on the list of all time highest run-scorers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also became the first Indian to score a hundred in T20Is when he smashed 101 off 60 balls against South Africa in the 2010 World T20.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news