News / Cricket / Brian Lara takes inspiration from ‘Kohli’s commitment, dedication' to prepare son to become ‘No. 1 sportsman'

Brian Lara takes inspiration from ‘Kohli’s commitment, dedication' to prepare son to become ‘No. 1 sportsman'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 02, 2023 06:13 PM IST

Lara also pointed that Kohli's discipline has changed the face of cricket, also helping him building his own legacy.

Virat Kohli is one of India's leading cricketer and while he is popular for his stylish batting, the former India skipper is also kept in high regard for his fitness. If we look at the Indian squad, which assembled at the recently-concluded ODI World Cup, Kohli was one of the fittest member in the unit.

File photo of Brian Lara and Virat Kohli(IPL)
File photo of Brian Lara and Virat Kohli(IPL)

Kohli emerged as the leading run-scorer in the marquee event, accumulating a staggering 765 runs in 11 outings. Kohli went to slam three centuries and six half-centuries during the course of the tournament. His also overtook batting legend Sachin Tendulkar among the players with highest number of ODI hundreds.

Kohli's breathtaking show left many fans in awe and one among them is West Indies legend Brian Lara. Speaking at the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture in Kolkata earlier this week, the former Windies skipper said he would like to take a leaf out Kohli's illustrious cricketing journey to inspire his son if he wants to play any sport.

“I have a son and I can tell you that if my son has to play any sport, I will be using Kohli's commitment and dedication to not just add to his strength, but whatever it takes to become a Number one sportsman,” Lara was quoted as saying by ANI.

Lara also pointed that Kohli's discipline has changed the face of cricket, also helping him building his own legacy. "This (ODI) World Cup was a joy to watch. First of all, for Virat Kohli... I know a lot of people will say or have already said that it (Kohli’s performance) does not matter as India did not win the World Cup.

"Team sport is about winning and you, as an individual player, have to have that as your No.1 target. But a subsidiary of team success is individual success, and that is what Kohli has given India match after match throughout the World Cup. Now, that did not impress me because the man is capable of much more. (But) what impresses me most about Kohli is his true legacy... For, he has changed the face of cricket and how you prepare for the game. The discipline that he has stands out, always," he added.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
