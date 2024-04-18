Broadcast camera zooms into coin in unusual move during PBKS vs MI toss after outlandish 'tampering' theory; fans react

During last week's 2024 Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium, a video circulated from the toss for the game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. MI skipper Hardik Pandya flipped the coin over his head during the toss, and it landed behind the captains as well as the officials present for the toss. Match referee Javagal Srinath walked past the two skippers to retrieve the coin, and some fans on social media believed the referee had tampered with the toss; however, there was no substantial evidence to support such a claim. Camera zoomed into the coin following the toss in PBKS vs MI match(IPL)

A few days later, during RCB's clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Faf du Plessis sparked further discussions on the same. Just moments before the toss, du Plessis and SRH skipper Pat Cummins were seen engaging in a conversation, where Du Plessis appeared to be recounting the toss incident against MI to Cummins, who seemed surprised.

While no official statement was made – neither by the IPL nor by the concerned franchises – it seems the league has taken note of the discussions on the social media platforms. On Thursday, as Mumbai Indians returned to action against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh, the camera panned into the coin after Sam Curran spun it; the camera further zoomed into the coin, showing the viewers exactly what was the result – which is a first for the IPL this season.

Justifiably, the unique act from the broadcasters to show the result of the toss sparked further discussions on social media.

Curran, the stand-in skipper in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, won the toss and opted to bowl as Punjab Kings chase a much-needed win to bring their campaign back on track.

PBKS, MI seek to revive campaign

Both, PBKS and MI are in a spot of both in the IPL 2024 league table; they have four points each from six matches. While Mumbai Indians faced a defeat in their last match against the Chennai Super Kings, PBKS, too, faced a dramatic final over defeat in their previous match against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals.