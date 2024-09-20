Harry Brook said he was "not too fussed" after England's batting collapse during a heavy one-day international defeat by Australia in his first match as captain, defending his side's gung-ho approach. Brook 'not too fussed' by England's batting in heavy Australia loss

England, batting first in the opening ODI of the five-match series at Trent Bridge on Thursday, were well-placed at 213-2.

But they slumped to 315 all out against an Australia attack missing their World Cup-winning fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

England lost eight wickets to slow bowling with five batsmen, including Brook himself, undone by the part-time spin duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

The Australia pair then shone in their primary roles as batsmen, opener Head compiling a superb career-best 154 not out and Labuschagne unbeaten on 77 in a partnership of 148 as the world champions cruised to victory with six overs to spare.

Several England batsmen gave their wickets away, caught in the deep rather than consolidating a strong early position, but an unrepentant Brook said: "We are out there to score runs.

"If you get caught somewhere on the boundary or in the field then who cares? On another day that could go for six so I'm not too fussed about that."

The 25-year-old Yorkshireman, leading England in place of the injured Jos Buttler, added: "Obviously it was grabbing in the pitch but another day we hit them for six. They hit a few in the air and they landed safely, so a little bit unlucky.

"We want to entertain like I have said a few times. Obviously we care but if you get out trying to score runs that's the way we want to play."

But former England Test captain Alastair Cook told the BBC that Brook "might cringe" at those remarks.

"I understand what he is trying to say," Cook said. "He's trying to give that message about taking the right option.

"Ultimately they have to be better at recognising the pitch they are on. They messed up from 200-2 and were not good enough with the bat."

Test opener Ben Duckett marked his first ODI at the top of England's order with 95 off 91 balls on his Nottinghamshire home ground only to fall in sight of a hundred when chipping a return catch to Labuschagne.

Duckett said Test coach Brendon McCullum, now set to take charge of England's limited-overs teams as well, would "probably not be too happy" about the manner of his dismissal, with the former New Zealand captain likely to tell him to "hit it for six next time".

Duckett was adamant McCullum, who has overseen England's aggressive "Bazball" approach to Test cricket, would have no qualms over Brook's post-match comments.

"He will never criticise you for any option," Duckett said. "He'll never be disappointed about a shot that you play or anything like that."

