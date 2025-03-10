England batsman Harry Brook on Monday pulled out of the Indian Premier League, saying he needed "to recharge" and focus on international cricket. Brook withdraws from IPL to 'recharge' and focus on England

The 26-year-old, who is regarded as a front-runner to replace Jos Buttler as England white-ball captain, was signed to Delhi Capitals for the new IPL season beginning later this month.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL," Brook, who plays Tests, ODIs and T20s for England, wrote on social media.

"I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters."

Free-scoring batsman Brook also withdrew from his contract with the Delhi side last season after the death of his grandmother.

He now faces a possible two-year suspension under rules designed to prevent late pullouts from the money-spinning T20 league by overseas players. Exceptions can be made, mostly for injuries.

"I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy I have dreamt of playing for my country and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level," Brook added.

England play five Tests against India from June during their home summer this year, followed by an Ashes tour to Australia starting in November.

Either side of the India Tests, England host white-ball series against each of the West Indies, South Africa and Ireland plus a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May.

"It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series," said Brook.

"In order to do this I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date."

Buttler resigned as white-ball captain after England's dismal group-stage exit at the Champions Trophy, where they failed to win a match.

"I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right and playing for my country remains my priority and focus," said Brook.

"I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive."

Brook played one previous season in the IPL, for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023, when he scored a 55-ball century against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 2025 IPL begins on March 22 when defending champions Kolkata host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

bur-dh/pst

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.