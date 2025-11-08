Bruised Rishabh Pant walks off after multiple body blows vs South Africa A, Test comeback faces uncertainty

Rishabh Pant’s comeback trail took an uneasy turn on Saturday as the India A captain retired hurt after a couple of blows to the helmet and left wrist during the second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant loses balance during the second unofficial four-day test match of a series between India A and South Africa A.(PTI)

The scare comes just days after Pant was named vice-captain in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, raising immediate questions over his fitness with the first Test in Kolkata starting on November 14.

Fresh questions on Pant’s comeback for India

Resuming their second innings on 78 for 3, India A lost an early wicket before Pant arrived to consolidate the lead. During his stay, he was struck several times by the South Africa A attack.

Pant was hit on the helmet while attempting an attacking stroke earlier in his innings, prompting an initial check for the medical staff. A little later, while defending, he inside-edged the ball onto his left wrist, with the impact then deflection into his thigh pad. The physio came out again and applied strapping to his wrist as Pant continued batting in visible discomfort.

Shortly after the wrist blow, Pant was also hit in the midriff while defending another delivery, and play briefly paused as he tried to walk it off. With India A still in control of the match situation, but their captain clearly struggling, the call was finally made for him to leave the field. He retired hurt and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel in the crease. At that stage, India A were 108 for 4, having added 30 runs in the morning.

There has been no official update yet from the BCCI on the extent of Pant’s injury. Given that he is retired hurt, a return later remains theoretically possible, depending on the state of his injury.

The timing of the incident, however, is particularly sensitive. On Wednesday, the BCCI named Pant as vice-captain and first choice wicketkeeper in a 15-member India squad for the two-Test series against South Africa, which begins at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on November 14, followed by the second Test in Guwahati from November 22.

Rishabh Pant’s return to the Test set-up had been billed as a major boost for India’s batting line-up and also the leadership group. His decision to walk off in Bengaluru, just days to go before the first ball in Kolkata, casts at least a short doubt over his readiness for that assignment, even as the team management awaits to assess the state of the injury.