CSK's probable retention list before IPL 2026 mini auction: Indian burden off-loaded, search for MS Dhoni's successor

Following a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign that saw them finish at the bottom of the table, Chennai Super Kings would look to adopt a methodical approach to their squad restructuring. Rather than an emotional overhaul, the franchise will look to execute a calculated retention-release strategy designed to preserve their core strengths while creating substantial financial flexibility for the 2026 mega auction.

The retained core

CSK’s retention strategy should centre around their continued faith in their Indian nucleus and mystery bowling arsenal, while demonstrating willingness to part with established overseas names in pursuit of squad moderanisation.

The franchise will look to retain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja as their cornerstone players. Gaikwad remains CSK’s long-term batting and leadership investment, while Jadeja’s three-dimensional capabilities make him indispensable to the team’s balance across all conditions.

The five-time IPL champions will probably retain Shivam Dube as the middle-order enforcer, with his ability to dominate spin bowling and alter game dynamics while short phases align with modern T20 requirements. The Indian pace department would include Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamnoj, alongside Mukesh Choudhary.

The overseas retention policy would probably prioritise X-factor over reputation. Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmad are the most automatic selections. Pathirana’s unorthodox death bowling and Noor’s left-arm wrist-spin would provide them crucial wicket-taking options. Rachin Ravindra stays to provide top-order flexibility with part-time bowling abilities, while Dewald Brevis and Ayush Mhatre represent CSK’s investment in explosive, high strike-rate modern T20 template for batting.

MS Dhoni’s retention at INR 4 cr transcends conventional player evaluation. Beyond his finishing and wicketkeeping abilities, his tactical acumen continues to influence match situations and field placements, making him inevitable regardless of his on-field involvement.

The franchise will also look to secure squad depth by retaining Shaik Rasheed, Urvil Patel, and Andre Siddharth as cost-effective, high-potential Indian options, a strategic hedge against domestic scarcity ahead of the auction.

Strategic releases

Devon Conway could be a high-ceiling and a release that headlines CSK departures. Despite his quality, CSK will look to restructure their top-order and optimise their overseas slots. With Rachin, Brevis, and Mhatre providing depth in the top order, the franchise will be looking to let go of the Kiwi opener.

Sam Curran exits as CSK might look to redirect resources away from under-utilised all-rounders, particularly with Jadeja anchoring that role. Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, and Vijay Shankar would be released as their contributions in the last season failed to justify their price tags, particularly in a season where CSK’s batting template appeared outdated.

The rest of the CSK’s release list would include Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Vansh Bedi. Also, Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement releases INR 9.75 cr back into the purse.

Financial position and auction strategy

Our analysis suggests that CSK would look to retain 16 players, paying around INR 89 cr, leaving them around INR 31 cr of INR 36 cr if additional INR 5 cr is added to the purse. With 9 open slots and five overseas positions filled, they possess the flexibility to target a premium Indian top-order batter, a high-quality overseas pacer, and a long-term wicketkeeper-batter.

CSK’s probable retention list for IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Dube, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Andre Siddharth, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Shaik Rasheed.