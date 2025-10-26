RCB's probable retention list before IPL 2026 mini auction - Kohli to lose English teammate; hunt for left-hand finisher

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL title in 2025. What they would now aim for is to build a legacy like the Mumbai Indians or the Chennai Super Kings. To convert one title win into legacy, the biggest requirement is to have a strong core. The IPL 2026 mini-auction is around the corner, and the defending champions will be looking to recalibrate their squad while keeping the winning core going. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli for RCB(PTI)

RCB would be looking to double down on their strike-rate DNA with Phil Salt and Tim David, keep their run-bank in Virat Kohli, and protect a three-tier bowling core led by Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal.

The batting spine stays

Retaining Virat Kohli is non-negotiable; he remains the volume plus tempo stabiliser, especially in the powerplay, where he now scores with authority. Alongside him, Phil Salt returns as the Powerplay accelerator and match-up buster. He forces early field changes and compresses dot-ball pressure.

The Indian middle order will be safeguarded with captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal. Jitesh Sharma stays as the enforcer in at number five or six; his late-over acceleration allows the team to post formidable totals and also chase them down if they are batting second.

Tim David remains the pure finisher for RCB; also, given his recent exploits for Australia could act as the perfect floater for them in the upcoming season. Jacob Bethell might be retained as a strategic wildcard, whose flexibility gives RCB a utility player even if used sparingly.

Bowling identity

RCB’s 2026 template would lean on extending the role clarity from the previous season. Josh Hazlewood would be the multi-phase enforcer for RCB with his heavy lengths in the Powerplay and hard-to-hit consistent channels. Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings experience, new-ball craft and leadership, plus the ability to sneak control overs at the death when the fields are spread.

In the middle overs, Yash Dayal offers them an economical and wicket-taking option. Krunal Pandya would also be crucial to their middle-order strategies. Suyash Sharma could be their option to control the opposition in tough chases with occasional wickets.

For the death overs, Romario Shepherd stays with his variations. Nuwan Thushara adds insurance to the team’s death over planning and could be a surprise inclusion depending on the conditions and the opposition.

With players like Krunal and Shepherd, RCB would get value in more than one department. The duo can also contribute valuably with the bat if and when the team requires it.

RCB probable list of retained players for IPL 2026

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Nuwan Thushara

Retained: 14

Slots left: 11 (25 is the maximum squad size)

Overseas slots left: 2

Purse left: ₹ 18.20 cr (without ₹ 5 cr added)

₹ 23.20 cr (with ₹ 5 cr added)

With the ₹18.2-23.2 cr and a minimum of 6 slots to fill, RCB can splurge on one marquee bowler and then look to assemble depth. The probable retained core already covers run-scoring and multi-phase control. They can afford to spend the premium cheque on death overs economy and will probably be looking for a left-handed batter in the lower middle-order to close the structural gaps.