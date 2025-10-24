MI's probable retention list before IPL 2026 mini auction - India pacer to be released; search for death over specialist

Mumbai Indians endured a disappointing 2025 campaign, failing to qualify for the final of the tournament. It has been five years now since the Mumbai Indians have won the title. They would be looking to turn the clock and bring back their glory days in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya gestures as Rohit Sharma looks on(AFP)

The five-time IPL champions struggled with various aspects during the last season and will be looking to fill the holes ahead of the next season. As they prepare for the IPL 2026 mini-auction, they would aim to recalibrate rather than rebuild. While banking on their core strengths, they will be looking to reinforce and address the weaknesses that derailed their previous season.

IPL 2026 probable retention list of Mumbai Indians

Looking at the performance of the players in the IPL 2025 season, their roles, and the significance of their presence in the squad, here is a look at the probable retention list of the Mumbai Indians for the next season -

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Allah Ghazanfar/Mujeeb ur Rahman.

This 15-player retention list will help MI retain most of their core players that align with their style of cricket. It also maintains stability and continuity in all the departments. MI would look to add some X-factors and players who can elevate the team to a championship pedigree during the upcoming season.

Why these retentions make sense

The 2025 numbers mostly validate the retention list. Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah form the core of the team. These players have been a part of the franchise for a long time. They know how the team works and have given some memorable performances in the colours. The team for 2026 will be developed around this core.

Naman Dhir gave elite performances as a finisher in the IPL 2025. Along with this, he can also add flexibility to the composition with his bowling abilities, making him a crucial retention. Tilak Varma has proven that he is going to be an important part of the future core of the franchise. Ashwani Kumar proved his worth with the new ball, and Trent Boult established himself as a key part of the bowling attack. The other players in the list will add depth to the squad, along with giving them some Indian players to work with during the tournament.

Min-auction equation

With 15 players retained, MI would have to buy at least six players and can buy a maximum of 11 players during the auction. With the players released and taking the full auction purse of ₹ 120 cr, the franchise would have around ₹ 15 cr to recalibrate their squad.

During the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the Mumbai Indians will mainly be looking for a bit more strength in the middle order. Effort will be put into acquiring quality Indian spinners, along with a quality death over pace bowling option to support Jasprit Bumrah.