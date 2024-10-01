'Buddha of Indian cricket' sends reminder to Agarkar and Gambhir with scintillating knock in Irani Cup

Former Indian batter Ashok Malhotra was full of praise for Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, terming the veteran Indian cricketer as “the Buddha of Indian cricket” after he served a quiet reminder to chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir with a superb knock on Day 1 of the Irani Cup 2024. Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai. (X)

Rahane is leading the Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in yet another Irani Cup match against a strong Rest of India squad, being captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Mumbai had a successful first day, only losing four wickets as they reached 237/4 at stumps at the BRSVABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. But it was possible due to the efforts of Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan.

Rahane was very solid with the bat, working his way to a solid 86*, taking his time by facing 197 balls before bad light forced the stoppage of play. Rahane came in at 6-2 and was responsible for steadying the ship from one end, taking Mumbai to a very respectable total at the end of Day 1.

Malhotra, who represented India in seven Test matches but was more renown for his prolific run-scoring ability in the domestic circuit, where he was a long-time holder of the record for most runs in the Ranji Trophy, was mighty pleased with Rahane's innings.

The former selector and Bengal coach was complimentary of Rahane’s batting while on commentary duties, comparing his patient and zen-like nature while at the crease in difficult situations to the Buddha.

On a difficult pitch, Rahane scored six boundaries and one six on the way to his 86*. He let Shreyas Iyer (57 off 84) and Sarfaraz Khan (54* off 88) be the relatively more aggressive partners in the innings, with the strong Mumbai middle order being the difference.

Mumbai 237/4 at stumps on day one

Earlier in the match, Mukesh Kumar was the star with the ball for ROI, as he took three wickets within the first hour to restrict Mumbai to 37-3. This included Prithvi Shaw, whose innings was cut short by a stunning Devdutt Paddikal catch at slip.

Mukesh also dismissed 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, and Hardik Tamore. Yash Dayal would dismiss Iyer later in the day, but Mumbai recovered from a precarious position, led from the front by Rahane’s effort.

Rahane last played in a Test match for India in July 2023 against the West Indies, with his Mumbai teammates Iyer and Sarfaraz replacing him at number five. However, both Iyer and Sarfaraz were overlooked for India’s recently completed Test series against Bangladesh, but theywill want to play themselves into contention for being part of the touring team to Australia later this year.