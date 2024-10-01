Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Buddha of Indian cricket' sends reminder to Agarkar and Gambhir with scintillating knock in Irani Cup

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 01, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane scored a fighting 86* after walking in to bat when Mumbai were struggling at 6/2 in the Irani Cup match against Rest of India.

Former Indian batter Ashok Malhotra was full of praise for Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, terming the veteran Indian cricketer as “the Buddha of Indian cricket” after he served a quiet reminder to chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir with a superb knock on Day 1 of the Irani Cup 2024.

Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai. (X)
Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai. (X)

Rahane is leading the Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in yet another Irani Cup match against a strong Rest of India squad, being captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Mumbai had a successful first day, only losing four wickets as they reached 237/4 at stumps at the BRSVABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. But it was possible due to the efforts of Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan.

Rahane was very solid with the bat, working his way to a solid 86*, taking his time by facing 197 balls before bad light forced the stoppage of play. Rahane came in at 6-2 and was responsible for steadying the ship from one end, taking Mumbai to a very respectable total at the end of Day 1.

Malhotra, who represented India in seven Test matches but was more renown for his prolific run-scoring ability in the domestic circuit, where he was a long-time holder of the record for most runs in the Ranji Trophy, was mighty pleased with Rahane's innings.

The former selector and Bengal coach was complimentary of Rahane’s batting while on commentary duties, comparing his patient and zen-like nature while at the crease in difficult situations to the Buddha.

On a difficult pitch, Rahane scored six boundaries and one six on the way to his 86*. He let Shreyas Iyer (57 off 84) and Sarfaraz Khan (54* off 88) be the relatively more aggressive partners in the innings, with the strong Mumbai middle order being the difference.

Mumbai 237/4 at stumps on day one

Earlier in the match, Mukesh Kumar was the star with the ball for ROI, as he took three wickets within the first hour to restrict Mumbai to 37-3. This included Prithvi Shaw, whose innings was cut short by a stunning Devdutt Paddikal catch at slip.

Mukesh also dismissed 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, and Hardik Tamore. Yash Dayal would dismiss Iyer later in the day, but Mumbai recovered from a precarious position, led from the front by Rahane’s effort.

Rahane last played in a Test match for India in July 2023 against the West Indies, with his Mumbai teammates Iyer and Sarfaraz replacing him at number five. However, both Iyer and Sarfaraz were overlooked for India’s recently completed Test series against Bangladesh, but theywill want to play themselves into contention for being part of the touring team to Australia later this year.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On