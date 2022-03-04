'Bullied' ex-BCCI selector says Sourav Ganguly attends selection meetings: 'Because of his stature, no one could object'

A former BCCI selector has claimed that board president Sourav Ganguly regularly attends team selection meetings even though the rules suggest otherwise. As per the constitution of the BCCI, the board president has no role in selection meetings; however, a report published by the Indian Express on Friday has quoted a couple of former members of the selection committee claiming that Ganguly is indeed present during the Indian team selection meetings.

In fact, one of the former selectors has claimed that Ganguly has attended every selection meeting since he took over as the BCCI president since October 2019, and that even though his presence would make several members uncomfortable, no one could afford to express displeasure. One member has even said that they felt 'bullied' by Ganguly attending these meetings.

"Because of his stature and position, no one could object. It made many committee members uncomfortable and guarded in expressing their opinion," the selector told Indian Express on the condition of anonymity.

Also Read - After Kohli wicket, a tweet predicting his exact score, wicket-taker, and reaction on dismissal in 100th Test goes viral

The chapter came to light following the turmoil in Indian cricket, most precisely during the Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly saga that transpired in December last year. Soon after, a picture of Ganguly and several members of the selection committee sitting together along with Kohli and Rohit Sharma, taken in 2019 started doing the rounds, implementing that Ganguly probably is part of these meetings.

However, when the picture emerged again last month, Ganguly said: "I don't think I need to answer anybody, anything (on this) and dignify any of these baseless accusations. I am the president of the BCCI and I do the job of what the president of the BCCI should be doing. (I have played) 424 international matches for India. Not a bad idea at times to remind people about it, isn't it?"

Also Read - IND vs SL: Watch Virat Kohli's reaction as he goes through his dismissal replay; captain Rohit Sharma shocked, stunned

Recently, during the uproar caused by Wriddhiman Saha’s, the Indian wicketkeeper explained the U-turn taken by Ganguly in light of the 37-year-old’s ouster from the Indian team.

"After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, 'As long as I'm here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team'. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I'm struggling to understand is how things have changed so fast," Saha had told Indian Express.