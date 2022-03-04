After Kohli wicket, a tweet predicting his exact score, wicket-taker, and reaction on dismissal in 100th Test goes viral

There was Paul, the Octopus, during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. There are old tweets of England pacer Jofra Archer. And now there's a new Nostradamus on Twitter whose recent social media post left fans dumfounded on Friday as the Twitter user did not just accurately predicted Virat Kohli's score, but also the wicket-taker and his reaction on dismissal in his 100th Test appearance for India.

Kohli, who became the 12th Indian cricketer to feature in 100 Tests and 71st overall, was dismissed for 45 during the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

Moments after his dismissal, a tweet went viral which had mentioned that Kohli would end up scoring 45 before being dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya, a wicket that would leave him in disbelief. Well, all of those three were predicted accurately by the user.

“Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked and will nod his head in disappointment,” read the tweet that was posted almost nine hours before the Test match.

Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked 😳😳 and will nod his head in disappointment — shruti #100 (@Quick__Single) March 3, 2022

Earlier in the day, India opted to bat first after Rohit Sharma won the toss in his first match as Test captain.

The openers managed a 52-run stand before Rohit was dismissed for 29. India lost Mayank Agarwal for 33 ahead of Lunch. Kohli then combined with India's new No.3 Hanuma Vihari to stitch a 90-run stand in Mohali with the latter scoring his first half-century at home en route to his 58.

India finished with 199 for 4 at Tea with Embuldeniya picking two wickets.