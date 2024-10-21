‘Bumrah does not have a good pace bowling partner’: Ex-PAK cricketer takes shot at Siraj after IND's defeat in 1st Test

Mohammed Siraj has been placed under the scanners for his below-par record at home in red-ball cricket. Siraj had an underwhelming outing against New Zealand in Bengaluru, picking just two wickets and not providing adequate support to his senior bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings. The right-arm paceman has played 13 Tests at home, and he managed to take just 19 wickets, at an average of 36.15. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj during a training session.(PTI)

In the absence of Mohammed Shami, India have backed Siraj as a pace partner for Bumrah, but the critics have now raised questions over his position in home conditions. Siraj was picked over in-form Akash Deep in Bengaluru to team up with Bumrah, but the plan misfired as he failed to create any impact with the new ball.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali also took a shot at Siraj while lavishing praise on Bumrah for producing a Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis-esque spell in the second innings against New Zealand.

"The eight-over spell that Bumrah bowled reminded me of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. But India need to take into consideration that they will need two pace bowlers alongside him when they go to Australia. At the moment, he (Bumrah) does not have a good pace bowling partner. Shami getting fit before the Australia tour will be crucial for India," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

However, Siraj has an impressive record away from the same, especially SENA countries, as he will be one of the key players for India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 30-year-old Hyderabadi has so far taken 80 wickets in 30 Test matches and 61 of those scalps have come in 17 away Test matches in three of the SENA countries (South Africa, England, Australia).

‘All the guns will be pointed at KL Rahul’

Basit further asserted that the pressure will be on Gautam Gambhir after losing his first Test as India's head coach as critics will start raising fingers at under-performers like KL Rahul.

"Now that India have lost a Test, all the guns will be pointed at KL Rahul. Let's see how Gautam Gambhir tackles this. Rahul Dravid tackled it very well. Ahead of the Australia tour, this defeat has come as an eye-opener for Gautam Gambhir," said Basit Ali.