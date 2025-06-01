Bumrah dubbed ‘antidote’ as boundary line conversation with Jayawardene raises eyebrows: ‘He turns around and is like…’

The world is in awe of Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer continues to stand up for his team day in and day out during difficult situations and it is no surprise that he is arguably viewed as the best bowler in world cricket currently. Bumrah displayed a masterclass for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans, helping Hardik Pandya and co win the contest by 20 runs. Former India pacer Varun Aaron heaped praise on Bumrah, saying he is like an “antidote”, who has a cure for every illness. Varun Aaron heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, saying he is like an “antidote”, who has a cure for every illness.(ANI )

It took Bumrah's brilliance to help the five-time champions Mumbai Indians defend 228 runs against Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill and co were going hell for leather as Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar were smashing the bowlers all around the park.

However, Bumrah's third over changed the complexion of the game as he rattled the stumps of Sundar (48) with a toe-crushing yorker. Sundar fell on the ground as he was unable to get bat to a leg-stump yorker.

This dismissal paved the way for Mumbai Indians to create a chokehold and in the end, the side ended up winning the contest. Bumrah just conceded 27 runs in his quota of four overs.

“He's like an antidote, a vaccine that can cure any illness, which a bowling side can have. If you want wickets, he comes and gets you wickets. If you want to stop runs, he stops runs for you. Man, what a bowler,” Aaron said on ESPNCricinfo ‘Timeout’.

Aaron also talked about the discussion between Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene and Bumrah at the boundary line when Gujarat Titans were going strong. During the contest, Jayawardene was seen passing some instructions along to Bumrah; however, seemingly, the pacer stepped away, refusing to hear him out.

“And the belief he has in his ability. You have an international coach Mahela Jayawardene, who is obviously panicking because his bowlers have suddenly started to go to the cleaners, and he just turns around and is like 'just calm down, I'll do the job for you'. Comes in, runs in, gets hit for a six and then gets that ball,” said Aaron.

Bumrah the standout performer

Bumrah has been exceptional in IPL 2025, and ever since his return, the Mumbai Indians have turned into a beast of a side. Before his arrival, the Mumbai Indians were losing consistently. However, his return enabled the franchise to win six matches in a row.

The pacer has scalped 18 wickets so far, and his performance has helped Mumbai progress to Qualifier 2, where they will take on Punjab Kings for a spot in the final.

Speaking about Bumrah's delivery to dismiss Sundar in Eliminator, Aaron said, “For him to bowl from that angle is really difficult. It's easier for him to go wide to a left-hand batter but for him to actually target that leg stump of Washington Sundar.”

“Washy was setting up for something wide or something in his arc, but that was just impossible to negotiate,” he added.