Bumrah is a once in a generation bowler: Samson

New Delhi: Before India booked their flights to Ahmedabad, a huge barrier stood between them. In a bid to make history and become the first team to win two titles in a row, they had to outclass six-time semi-finalists and 2022 champions England who maintained an unbeaten run in the Super 8s. India's Jasprit Bumrah waves to fans at the end of the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England. (AFP)

And expectedly, it got a lot closer than one would have thought after India had smashed 253/7 in the first innings.

England, and in particular, Jacob Bethell made the hosts sweat. As Bethell took on the Indian bowlers, the game was neck and neck. The Wankhede pitch – a belter on any given day – offered nothing to the bowlers and demanded someone seize the reins.

And who else, but Jasprit Bumrah (1/33) to do that? The spearhead knows this ground a little too well and he simply didn’t miss. In the 18th over, he conceded just 6 runs. In the 16th over, he conceded just 8. England needed 68 off the last five overs but a death bowling masterclass proved to be the difference in the end.

Carrying the momentum from the match against West Indies where he scored an unbeaten 97, Sanju Samson stepped up yet again as he scored 89. Yet, he was of the opinion that Bumrah was the star of the show.

“Very happy how the team turned up today and all credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah. I think he’s a world-class, once-in-a-generation bowler, that’s what he delivered today. I think this should go to him, actually. If he didn’t bowl that way in the death overs, I think I would not be standing here,” said player of the match, Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation.

Bethell, well-set notched his century of 45 balls in the penultimate over, and could prove to be the difference. Bumrah had excellent support from Hardik Pandya (2/38) who conceded just 9 runs in the penultimate over.

“The way England batted, I don’t want to take credit away from them. I think they were always in the game, always in the chase but the way Bumrah, Arshdeep (Singh) and all the other bowlers pulled the game back, I think it was unbelievable,” Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav told broadcasters.

“You know how capable he is, what he’s done over the years for India. And he did the same thing today, raised his hand again, showed character, pulled the game away from them,” Yadav said of Bumrah.