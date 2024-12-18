‘Bumrah was guiding Akash Deep, resolve shown by Rahul-Jadeja…’: Gavaskar's point-blank assessment of IND's Gabba show

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar suggested that the fightback India displayed to draw the Gabba Test has made the series open once again with two Tests left to play. The solid fighting half-centuries from KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and resilience from tailenders Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah helped India avoid follow-on after the first innings, while the rest of the work was done by rain as the match ended in a draw. Sunil Gavaskar shared his assessment of India's performance in third Test.(PTI)

Riding on centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith, Australia were in control for the majority of the match while their pacers did the rest of the job to trigger an early collapse. However, the rain kept playing the spoilsport, and the match eventually ended in a draw.

Gavaskar suggested that the Indian batters may not have been in the best of forms, but still, they would not get all out in 50 overs in the second innings, indicating Australia lost control on the last day.

“No, no, I don’t think India could have been bowled out for the second time in the Test match. Our batting isn’t that pretty, not everybody has been at their best, but we would not have been bowled out in 50 overs. But you have to concede that with 445 runs on the board, Australia had the better of the Test match,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar lavished praise on Bumrah for guiding young Akash Deep, who was playing his first Test Down Under during their 10th wicket partnership, which rescued India from follow-on.

“What I really loved was the resolve shown by your 10th wicket; Jasprit Bumrah is one cricketer that every captain would want in their team, as a bowler, batter, thinker and a complete team man. And he was the one who was guiding Akash Deep as well," he added.

“Resolve shown by KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja will augur well”

He also said that the fightback shown by Rahul and Jadeja would also boost India's morale for the remaining two Tests.

"The resolve shown by KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja will augur well for the remaining two Tests. Remember, India lost in Adelaide in two and a half days. Had they not done well here, the next Tests would also have been gone,” Gavaskar added.