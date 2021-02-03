IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / CA pulling out of SA tour is huge worry for game: Vaughan; Pietersen calls it dark time in cricket
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (R) and Kevin Pietersen (L)(HT Collage)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (R) and Kevin Pietersen (L)(HT Collage)
cricket

CA pulling out of SA tour is huge worry for game: Vaughan; Pietersen calls it dark time in cricket

Cricket Australia announced their decision to postpone the trip to South Africa, citing "unacceptable health and safety risk" in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Former England skippers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday questioned Australia's decision to postpone their tour of South Africa and expressed doubts if they would have done the same with a powerful cricket nation like India.

Cricket Australia announced their decision to postpone the trip to South Africa, citing "unacceptable health and safety risk" in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

Vaughan said it was not a good precedent set by Australia.

"The Aussies pulling out of the tour of SA is a huge worry for the game ... Would they have pulled out of a tour to India is the question ?? !!," Vaughan wrote on his Twitter handle.

The former captain said the three big cricket nations -- India, England and Australia -- should instead help the cricket boards, who are feeling the heat of the pandemic.

"It's so important in these times that the big 3 do everything they can to help out those without the financial clout ... #JustSaying," his tweet read.

Former star batsman Pietersen, who had captained England for a brief time during his career, too slammed Australia's decision to withdraw from the tour.

"No way @CricketAus would have not played India in a Test tour. It's a really dark time in the world of cricket with CA cancelling their tour of @OfficialCSA. @englandcricket also pulled out of SA due to Covid issues, but players test positive in SL and tour goes on?!," he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had slammed its Australian counterpart for postponing the Test tour, saying it is "extremely" disappointing and will lead to "serious financial loss".

"We are extremely disappointed by the decision of CA," CSA's director of cricket, Graeme Smith, had said in a press release on Tuesday.

"CSA has been working tirelessly in recent weeks to ensure that we meet every single expectation of CA.

"This was set to be the longest tour in a BSE (bio-safety cabinet or biological safety cabinet) comprising a three-match Test series that was scheduled to begin with Australia's arrival later in the month. So to be informed about the CA decision at the eleventh hour is frustrating."

Sports bodies across the globe have felt the financial meltdown of the COVID-19 pandemic with Cricket Australia too being forced to lay off their staff and also cut the salary of many employees.

However, the recently-concluded India's tour of Australia helped it to recover financially.

The decision to pull out of South Africa will affect Australia too as it has adversely affected their chances to make the World Test championship final. Now the outcome of the India-England series will decide who plays New Zealand in the title clash.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop too felt bad for the Proteas.

"I really feel for South African cricket," Bishop tweeted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kevin pietersen michael vaughan cricket australia cricket south africa
app
Close
File photo of Joe Root(PTI)
File photo of Joe Root(PTI)
cricket

Analysis - Can Joe Root sweep his way to success against spin in India?

By Arnab Sen
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • India vs England: Root was also England's highest run-getter on their last trip to India where he amassed over 400 runs in 5 Test matches but his team ended up losing 0-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huge praise coming from Kyle Mills for one of India's promising, young batsmen. (Getty Images)
Huge praise coming from Kyle Mills for one of India's promising, young batsmen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Absolute class act': Kyle Mills compares India batsman to NZ great Martin Crowe

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • India vs England: Mills feels the batsman is a visual treat to the eyes, a trait similar with New Zealand great Martin Crowe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Ollie Pope make it to England's Playing XI in Chennai? (Getty Images)
Will Ollie Pope make it to England's Playing XI in Chennai? (Getty Images)
cricket

Fit-again Ollie Pope added to England squad for India Tests

Reuters, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • The ECB said the 23-year-old had practiced with the full squad over the past two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
Sri Lankan national cricket team coach Mickey Arthur(REUTERS)
cricket

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur & Thirimanne test positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Sri Lanka are slated to play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean over February and March but they are looking to reschedule the tour after the latest test reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England batsman Matt Prior plays a shot. (HT/Mohd Zakir)
England batsman Matt Prior plays a shot. (HT/Mohd Zakir)
cricket

'Ashes gets all the publicity': Prior says winning in India tougher

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Matt Prior, who was a member of the England side which won the Test series in India back in 2011-12, said that victory will ‘pip’ the Ashes win against Australia in 2010-11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
Will Pucovski has a word with Jasprit Bumrah during the SCG Test. (Getty Images)
cricket

Felt like I like was playing a PlayStation game: Pucovski on facing Bumrah

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • In a rather hilarious comparison, Pucovski explained how batting against Bumrah reminded him of playing cricket games on the PlayStation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Virat Kohli(HT_PRINT)
File photo of Virat Kohli(HT_PRINT)
cricket

'He’ll get back to scoring hundreds': Laxman expects a fabulous 2021 for Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Former India batsman VVS Laxman expects Kohli to return to his run-scoring best
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakib al Hasan batting on the first day of the first Test against West Indies(ICC/Twitter)
Shakib al Hasan batting on the first day of the first Test against West Indies(ICC/Twitter)
cricket

Bangladesh holds firm against West Indies on Day 1

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican picked up three wickets, conceding 58 runs, to pose a strong challenge to the hosts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (R) and Kevin Pietersen (L)(HT Collage)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan (R) and Kevin Pietersen (L)(HT Collage)
cricket

CA pulling out of SA tour is huge worry for game: Vaughan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Cricket Australia announced their decision to postpone the trip to South Africa, citing "unacceptable health and safety risk" in that country because of a fresh COVID-19 outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Joe Root. (Getty Images)
File image of Joe Root. (Getty Images)
cricket

I would love to be part of England's T20 World Cup squad: Root

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Root has not given up on his T20 ambitions, months after being ignored for a series against Australia at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mike Gatting in action against India(Getty Images)
Mike Gatting in action against India(Getty Images)
cricket

Mike Gatting shares tales of England's tour of India in 1984-85

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:49 PM IST
India vs England: Ahead of the four-match Test series, former England captain Mike Gatting spoke about his memories of visiting the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane during net session at Chepauk(Twitter)
India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane during net session at Chepauk(Twitter)
cricket

‘Back to training’: Ajinkya Rahane sweats it out at nets ahead of 1st Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Rahane shared the video of his batting practice on Twitter. The Indian vice-captain can be seen playing shots both on the backfoot and the front foot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: Kuldeep Yadav of India A looks on during day three of the International Tour match between Australia A and India A at Drummoyne Oval on December 08, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 08: Kuldeep Yadav of India A looks on during day three of the International Tour match between Australia A and India A at Drummoyne Oval on December 08, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
cricket

‘I do have good plans’: Kuldeep speaks about tackling English batsmen at Chepauk

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Ahead of the series opener in Chennai, Kuldeep spoke about his plans to contain the English batters and the challenges which await him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(Twitter)
Photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(Twitter)
cricket

‘It’s truly a remarkable victory’: Williamson hails India’s triumph against AUS

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Williamson said that playing without their top-performers because of injury and beating Australia in their own backyard is a ‘remarkable’ result.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP