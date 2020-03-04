e-paper
CAC begins interviews to choose national selectors, Sivaramakrishnan first to appear

CAC begins interviews to choose national selectors, Sivaramakrishnan first to appear

The CAC, comprising former India players Madan Lal, Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh, started the process at the BCCI headquarters in South Mumbai this noon.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was the first one to appear before the Cricket Advisory Committee which is conducting interviews to pick two national selectors here on Wednesday. The CAC had shortlisted five candidates -- Rajesh Chouhan, Harvinder Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Siva and Sunil Joshi -- to fill the vacancies created by outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

The CAC, comprising former India players Madan Lal, Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh, started the process at the BCCI headquarters in South Mumbai this noon.

It is expected that the two new selectors would be announced by Wednesday itself. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear that the new selection panel will pick the squad for the South Africa ODI series that begins in Dharamshala on March 12.

