Home / Cricket / Came as a surprise to me: Dinesh Karthik on promotion in 2019 WC semis

Came as a surprise to me: Dinesh Karthik on promotion in 2019 WC semis

Dinesh Karthik revealed how he was surprised when the team management told him to bat at No.5 in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester.

cricket Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India's Dinesh Karthik bats in the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England
India's Dinesh Karthik bats in the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England(AP)
         

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik stated he was caught off-guard after he was asked to bat at No.5 in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

During the chase, after India lost early wickets, Karthik revealed he was asked to go out ahead of MS Dhoni and that came as a surprise for him.

“It came as a bit of a surprise because they had made it very clear that I would be batting at number seven,” Karthik told Cricbuzz. “We had to send a rearguard action just to stem the flow of wickets. I was told to pad up and it all happened in a daze, in a hurry.”

“I was just sitting in my shorts and I had to go up, get ready. Literally, I was late to get in, I wasn’t expecting a wicket to fall. KL Rahul got out and I had to put on my pads.

“I went in in the third over and I don’t know when I got out, and it doesn’t matter, but I just stopped the wickets falling till Boult’s spell was over. He was the main wrecker-in-chief and unluckily when it was time for me to move on, I got out to a brilliant catch by James Neesham,” he added.

After an unusual top-order collapse, India made a match of the semi-final courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni. From 92/6, the duo took the ‘Men in Blue’ past the 200-run mark.

Just when it seemed India were about to pull off a miracle, Jadeja was dismissed by Trent Boult for 77 and Dhoni was run-out in spectacular fashion by Martin Guptill for 50.

India fell short by 18 runs and crashed out of the tournament while New Zealand progressed into the final where they lost to eventual champions England via controversial boundary count rule.

cricket news