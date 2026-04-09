Cameron Green ends bowling hiatus but two overs enough to prove why he may be better off just as a batter for KKR

Cameron Green made his long-awaited return to bowling for Kolkata Knight Riders in his fourth match of the season, and it began with promise, but it didn't last long. On just his second delivery, he dismissed Rishabh Pant, giving KKR an early boost and raising hopes that the all-rounder could make a real impact with the ball. However, Green’s fortunes soon took a turn. When he returned to bowl the penultimate over, everything changed. Lucknow Super Giants required 30 runs off the final 12 balls, and rookie Mukul Choudhary took full advantage. Green was hit for two towering sixes and a four, conceding 16 runs in the over. The momentum swung firmly back in LSG’s favour, leaving KKR under pressure. Cameron Green leaked 16 runs off the penultimate over of the match. (REUTERS)

Mukul’s fearless hitting set up the final over perfectly, and LSG (182/7) managed to chase down the target, winning by three wickets in a last-ball thriller. Green’s return to bowling, which had started with such promise, ended up highlighting the inconsistencies in his second skill, showing why KKR might still rely heavily on his batting.

The Australian all-rounder has been under intense scrutiny this season, with Cricket Australia not giving him clearance to bowl earlier due to workload management following a back injury. His unavailability with the ball had raised questions about KKR’s team balance, especially given the absence of other frontline bowlers. Adding to the pressure is his hefty INR 25.2 crore price tag, which has intensified the spotlight on his performance. Meanwhile, the ups and downs on Thursday only added more pressure on the Aussie star, questioning his death over bowling prowess.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane hinted at the toss that the team may have to wait a little longer for Cricket Australia’s clearance before all-rounder Green can bowl in the ongoing IPL season.

"When he (Green) is allowed to bowl, we will probably see him, the combination gets better, so Rovman Powell plays, when Cam Green bowls then we have that extra bowler with us," Rahane said at the toss.

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Green finally came into the attack in the ninth over, sparking cheers among the KKR fans in the stands. On just his second delivery, he bowled a short ball that caught Rishabh Pant off guard. Pant went for a pull shot, was well-positioned, but mistimed it completely, and Kartik Tyagi held on to complete the simple catch. Meanwhile, the penultimate over didn't go in his favour at all.