‘Can bowl with as much venom as he did in his 1st two spells’: Laxman names India pacer who can be ‘big name’ in future

A few players of Team India, in the last few months, have staged sensational comebacks in their careers. Especially since India's tour of Australia late last year, certain members of the team have managed to put a torrid phase behind them to regain form. Their journey has been nothing short of inspiring as they have shown staggering improvement. Be it, Prithvi Shaw or Rishabh Pant, the cricketing fraternity has been going gaga over them.

There is, however, another player who has experienced a meteoric rise to the top of his game. From being criticized heavily for leaking runs to becoming an impressive new-ball and death-over bowler, speedster Mohammed Siraj has come a long way and it is something that India batting great VVS Laxman has recognized.

While speaking to sissat.com, Laxman explained the key reasons behind Siraj's steep growth in the recent past.

“Siraj is a very skillful bowler. For any fast bowler, there are two very important requirements. Firstly, he must have the ability to swing the ball deceptively. Siraj has this ability in abundance. Secondly, a fast bowler has to be able to bowl long spells. This ability too, Siraj has in him. He has tremendous stamina. He can come back for his third spell and bowl with just as much venom as he did in his first two spells,” said Laxman.

Former right-handed batsman Laxman added that Siraj's never-give-up attitude is what makes him a dangerous bowler. Even if he is taken to the cleaners, Siraj doesn't shy away from responding with aggression.

“This ability to maintain his speed, bounce and movement over a long period is what makes Siraj such a dangerous bowler. There is no time for the batsmen to relax. Siraj just keeps coming back again and again and he keeps hammering away at the batsmen. That is why he picks up wickets even in his third spell. It is an important quality for any fast bowler to possess,” explained Laxman.

Consistency and longevity is instrumental for a long, successful career and Laxman says Siraj can achieve the same should he continues to work hard in the future.

"Provided he continues to work hard over the next few years, Siraj can be a really big name in international cricket. He certainly has the qualities and the potential to do so,” said Laxman.

Siraj will now travel with the Indian team to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent five-match series against the host country.