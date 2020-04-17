Can give in writing he’ll be in Indian side irrespective of IPL: Harbhajan Singh on India all-rounder

cricket

Updated: Apr 17, 2020

With the 13th edition of IPL deferred till further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, question marks have slowly but surely started to make their presence felt as far as the combination of Indian side is concerned for the T20 World Cup later this year. The Indian team management was banking heavily on IPL performance to zero in on India’s squad for the World Cup in Australia later this year. The form of MS Dhoni, fitness of the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Chahar were supposed to be closely monitored keeping the world event in mind. But whether or not IPL takes place this year, India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes there is one player who walks into the Indian T20 side.

Harbhajan went to the extent of saying that he can give it in writing that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be one of the firsts in the Indian side irrespective of IPL.

“Hardik Pandya has not played after the World Cup. But I can give you in writing that if he is fit and irrespective of whether the IPL takes place or not, when the team will be made he will be in the team because if the team needs to maintain combination, he has to be in the team,” Harbhajan told IANS.

Explaining the rationale behind his statement, Harbhajan said Hardik’s presence is important for the balance of the Indian side and he should not be judged based on IPL form.

“You need these kind of players. So some players cannot be judged on IPL form. It is for them who are not proven players,” the off-spinner, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL, added.

Hardik last played in September in a T20 against South Africa before getting injured and undergoing surgery subsequently. The all-rounder did announce his return to fitness by displaying some power-packed performances in the DY Patil T20 cup in which top cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav and a host of others were a part of.