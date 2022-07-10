'Can imagine Pant as opener on a big stage like a T20 WC semi-final': Manjrekar says Team India have 'set Rishabh free'

Team India sealed the T20I series against England on Saturday, beating the hosts by 49 runs in the second match at Edgbaston. India defended a 171-run target as the Indian bowling lineup shined again after senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah made a return to the shortest format for the side. India posted an imposing score of 170/8 in 20 overs, and bowled out the English side on 121 with three overs to spare.

The Indian team management threw a surprise after the side was asked to bat first by Jos Buttler, as Rishabh Pant opened the batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma. While Pant didn't have a long stay at the crease, it was certainly an efficient one for India as the wicketkeeper-batter scored a brisk 26 off 15 deliveries; when he was dismissed, India had scored 61 in merely 6.2 overs.

The move drew appreciation from former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who insisted that he can already imagine Pant opening for the side in the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be played later this year in Australia.

“The fight for the spots in the middle.. it has made that easier. Rishabh Pant is out of that grace now. He goes at the top and some people can breathe a little easier now. Suryakumar Yadav played today in the middle-order because Pant could open, otherwise, it would've been difficult for him,” Manjrekar said on Sony SIX.

“This is a guy who has succeeded at the Test level, so he has that quality. He plays the new ball well. I can just imagine Rishabh Pant on a big stage (against) a quality bowling attack.. (like) a T20 World Cup semi-final. He will be able to survive that. He has done it before on the big stage. The possibilities are endless.”

However, Manjrekar also pointed out that Pant opening the batting has increased concerns for KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. While Rahul – the first-choice opener for the side – is currently out with a back injury, Kohli is struggling with form.

“India have taken out an audacious, brilliant talent that was a little stifled at no.4 and 5 and they have set him free. So, I'm very excited with that possibility. Yes, it makes life a little difficult for KL Rahul who might have to bat at no.3. Virat Kohli's life becomes even difficult, now that Pant is out there. You can't imagine Pant being a one-match wonder. You expect him to carry his form just like Tendulkar does,” said the former India batter.

