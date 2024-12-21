‘Can make wrong movement’: AUS legend Healy drops verdict on Rishabh Pant’s wicketkeeping, uses ‘work in progress’ label

Rishabh Pant’s career came to a standstill on December 30, 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter sustained multiple injuries as his car rammed into a crash barrier, flipped over and caught fire. He was lucky to escape with his life, and was rushed to a hospital, before being airlifted to Mumbai for surgery and treatment. His comeback came in IPL 2024, and then he returned to international action in the T20 World Cup, which India won. India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looks on during the first day of the third cricket Test match.(AFP)

Pant is currently in action for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On his return, he immediately re-established himself as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, and has been performing that role with ease in Australia.

Ian Healy shares analysis on Rishabh Pant

Australian legendary wicketkeeper Ian Healy is of the opinion that Pant is still a ‘work in progress’. Analysing his wicketkeeping style, Healy told the Indian Express, “Rishabh Pant is a work in progress, but I saw him in the mornings and like the drills he is doing; he is bound to improve more. At times, as he did when he dropped a catch in this series earlier, he can make an initial wrong movement. Some keepers like to move a touch to their left first and then press from there. It’s better to be still and if you can’t, then you start that trigger movement a touch early so that by the time the ball is out there, you can still press to the right side. One of those two decisions have to be made.”

Pant’s batting performances in the ongoing series has been below-par, and he has managed only 96 runs in three matches (five innings). The series is level at 1-1, with the third fixture ended in a draw, courtesy of rain. Meanwhile, Pant has contributed with the gloves, but also dropped some chances. On Day 1 of the second Test, he dropped Nathan McSweeney in what initially looked like an easy chance. In the three matches, he has registered 19 catches.

The fourth Test will take place in Melbourne, and is scheduled to begin on December 26.