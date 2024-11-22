‘Miracle he can stand on two legs…’: Shastri, Gilchrist hail Rishabh Pant’s comeback after ‘near death experience’

Rishabh Pant's career has been nothing short of extraordinary, since his freak car accident in December 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter suffered multiple injuries as his car rammed into a crash barrier, flipped over and caught fire. He was lucky to escape with his life. Then, he was rushed to the hospital before being airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery. Ravi Shastri, Adam Gilchrist praised Rishabh Pant's comeback.

He made a comeback in IPL 2024, and then made his international return in the T20 World Cup, which India won. Pant is now in action in Perth, where India opened their Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign vs Australia.

The 27-year-old smacked 37 runs off 78 balls, including three fours and a six, in the first innings, as India collapsed for 150 in 49.4 overs. Pant was India's second-highest run-scorer after Nitish Kumar Reddy (41).

Ravi Shastri reveals Rishabh Pant's ‘miracle’

Speaking on Fox Cricket, Australia legend Adam Gilchrist called it a 'near death experience', and in response, Ravi Shastri labelled it as a 'miracle'.

"Just to see him there makes you believe that miracles can happen because when I went to see him in hospital one month after that injury, he told me his right leg was at a right angle when he got out of the car and he had to push it back into a straight line before going to hospital," Shastri said.

"It’s a miracle of sorts he can stand on two legs, let alone wicketkeeping and going out to bat because we love to see characters like him.

"He’s a personality and Australian crowds are lucky to have him here playing," he added.

Before the Perth Test, Pant played in five red-ball matches since his accident, registering 420 runs at an average of 46.66.

On Day 1 in Perth, Josh Hazlewood was in fiery form and ripped apart the Indian batting order with a four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh bagged two-wicket hauls respectively. In response to India's first innings total, Australia posted 67/7 in 27 overs at Stumps. The Indian pace battery staged a comeback, responding immediately after their batting collapse. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets, Mohammed Siraj bagged two and Harshit Rana took a dismissal.