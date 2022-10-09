Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Can see England, Australia troubling India’: Ex-pacer rings warning bells, picks Kohli to be game changer at T20 WC

‘Can see England, Australia troubling India’: Ex-pacer rings warning bells, picks Kohli to be game changer at T20 WC

cricket
Published on Oct 09, 2022 05:14 PM IST

“T20s are about somebody producing a moment of brilliance and I don't think India are necessarily favourites or playing the best cricket. Obviously Kohli could get India to the semi-final of the World Cup with just a couple of scores, he is a fantastic player and he can get India there.”

Virat Kohli in action against Australia in Hyderabad(ANI/File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

After concluding the T20I series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma-led Team India have already arrived to Australia for the upcoming World Cup, which gets underway from October 16. The unit will kick-off their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne, which promises to be a cracking contest.

Apart from India, England are already engaged in a T20I series against hosts Australia, where they will play three matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, are playing a tri-series in New Zealand with Bangladesh being the third team before they leave for Australia for the cricketing extravaganza.

Now with the focus solely on the World Cup, predictions too have started coming in on who could lift the silverware in Australia. While many have predicted India as favourites, former England quick Steve Harmison thinks otherwise.

Watch: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul sweat it out in nets at WACA as Team India gears up for T20 World Cup

In fact he feels that the Men In Blue are not having a great outing in the field but picked Virat Kohli to be the gamechanger. "I can see England and Australia troubling India at the World Cup," Harmison was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk in a report.

"T20s are about somebody producing a moment of brilliance and I don't think India are necessarily favourites or playing the best cricket. Obviously Kohli could get India to the semi-final of the World Cup with just a couple of scores, he is a fantastic player and he can get India there.

"If anyone gets 100 from 50 balls they will get their team over the line. You can win all your games to get to the semi-final, but in T20 there is always the chance that someone gets 100 and they'll win.

"One player can change everything on any day, which is what T20 is all about, and England, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand have match-winners as well as India.

“This World Cup is going to be brilliant because there are so many superstars that can win a game at any point,” the ex-cricketer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
steve harmison t20 world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP