‘Can see England, Australia troubling India’: Ex-pacer rings warning bells, picks Kohli to be game changer at T20 WC

After concluding the T20I series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma-led Team India have already arrived to Australia for the upcoming World Cup, which gets underway from October 16. The unit will kick-off their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne, which promises to be a cracking contest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from India, England are already engaged in a T20I series against hosts Australia, where they will play three matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, are playing a tri-series in New Zealand with Bangladesh being the third team before they leave for Australia for the cricketing extravaganza.

Now with the focus solely on the World Cup, predictions too have started coming in on who could lift the silverware in Australia. While many have predicted India as favourites, former England quick Steve Harmison thinks otherwise.

Watch: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul sweat it out in nets at WACA as Team India gears up for T20 World Cup

In fact he feels that the Men In Blue are not having a great outing in the field but picked Virat Kohli to be the gamechanger. "I can see England and Australia troubling India at the World Cup," Harmison was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk in a report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"T20s are about somebody producing a moment of brilliance and I don't think India are necessarily favourites or playing the best cricket. Obviously Kohli could get India to the semi-final of the World Cup with just a couple of scores, he is a fantastic player and he can get India there.

"If anyone gets 100 from 50 balls they will get their team over the line. You can win all your games to get to the semi-final, but in T20 there is always the chance that someone gets 100 and they'll win.

"One player can change everything on any day, which is what T20 is all about, and England, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand have match-winners as well as India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This World Cup is going to be brilliant because there are so many superstars that can win a game at any point,” the ex-cricketer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON