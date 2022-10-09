Watch: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul sweat it out in nets at WACA as Team India gears up for T20 World Cup

Gearing up for the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 in Australia, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli looked to be in good touch during a net session at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) stadium. Batting together at the famous arena in Perth, former Indian skipper Kohli and opener KL Rahul enjoyed a fruitful net session in the build-up to India's warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup.

One of the finest batters across all formats of the game, Kohli is heading to the T20 World Cup after regaining his form in India's previous white-ball assignments. Kohli and Rahul were rested for the third and final T20 International of the recently concluded series between hosts India and South Africa. Before travelling to Australia for the T20 World Cup on Thursday, Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated South Africa to register their first-ever T20I series win over the Proteas at home.

Kohli and Rahul played crucial knocks in their last international outings for the Rohit-led side against South Africa. Rahul silenced his critics for questioning his batting strike rate in the shortest format of the game. Rahul, who admitted that he working on his strike rate, smashed a quick-fire half-century in India's memorable win over the Temba Bavuma-led side.

While Rahul smashed 28-ball 57, former Indian skipper Kohli played a match-changing knock of 49 off 28 balls in the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa. Kohli and Rahul's quick-fire knocks guided Team India to a 16-run win over the Proteas.

Before featuring in India's unofficial games against Australia and New Zealand, Rahul and Kohli will also warm up for the T20 World Cup by taking part in the two practice matches against Western Australia. The first practice match is scheduled to take place on Monday. India will play the second warm-up game against Western Australia XI at the WACA on Thursday.

