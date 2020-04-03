‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolls ‘senior’ Ravi Shastri over 2011 WC tweet, India coach replies

cricket

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh responded hilariously after current head coach Ravi Shastri did not tag him and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni while congratulating the 2011 World Cup winning team on Thursday.

On 2nd April 2011, India beat Sri Lanka to lift their second World Cup title at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On the 9th anniversary of this historic occasion, Shastri took to social media to congratulate the title winning team.

Shastri’s post read: “Many congratulations guys! Something you will cherish for the rest of you lives. Just like we from 1983 group. @Sachin_rt @IamVKohli.

Yuvraj took note of this post from Shastri and took a cheeky dig for not tagging himself and then-skipper Dhoni. His post read: “Thanks senior. You can tag me and Mahi also. We were also a part of it.”

Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it 😂 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

India head coach Ravi Shastri is not the one to be trolled that easily as he decided to comeback an even better reply to Yuvraj Singh. “When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho,” tweeted Shastri.

When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho @YUVSTRONG12 ! 🤗 https://t.co/bnZHTyFd8x — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 3, 2020

Nine months after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, Yuvraj stated he got more support under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy than under MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Yuvraj, who made his debut under Ganguly’s captaincy against Australia in the Champions Trophy in 2000, has played under Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in different times.

“I have played under Sourav (Ganguly) and had a lot of support from him. Then Mahi (MS Dhoni) took over. It’s a difficult choice to make between Sourav and Mahi. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn’t have that kind of support from Mahi and Virat (Kohli),” Yuvraj told Sportstar.