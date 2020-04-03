‘Time was up?’: Kevin Pietersen reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka Sharma crashes Instagram live chat session with Virat Kohli

cricket

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 09:09 IST

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen came up with a hilarious response after Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma crashed his live video session with India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday. Kohli joined Pietersen for a conversation on popular social media platform Instagram and two spoke at length about on and off the field topics. (Catch Highlights of Kohli-Pietersen Instagram Live)

With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media.

As the two were engaged in a discussion, Kohli’s wife Anushka came up with a cheeky comment. She wrote: “Chalo Chalo dinner time.”

Pietersen took note of this small message from Anushka and uploaded a post on instagram, which read: “When the boss says time was up, time was up? @AnushkaSharma @ViratKohli. Hope you all enjoyed that. Just two dudes hanging out.”

During the session, Kohli also revealed names of two batsmen, with whom he loves to bat. Fitness is the top-most criteria for Kohli the cricketer. It was therefore, not at all a surprise when he revealed that he enjoys batting with those who can run fast between the wickets.

“I enjoy batting with those who can run fast with me. So it has to be MS when we play for India and AB when we play in the IPL for RCB. We don’t even talk while we are batting,” Kohli said during an Instagram live hosted by Pietersen.

Kohli also spoke about the Indian cricket team being one of the best fielding sides in the world and how he got that culture in the side.

“I was lucky to be in the centre of transition. I got to see what we were lacking and what the world was doing and we needed to catch up. So I was lucky to play with players who were on same page,” Kohli said.