'Can we move on from that,' says Mithali on 2018 fallout with Powar, India coach says 'everyone grows up after 3 years'

India women's Test and ODI team captain Mithali Raj on Tuesday reiterated that it is time for everyone to move on from her public spat with coach Ramesh Powar in 2018, and added that it is time to look forward.

Powar returned as the head coach of the women's cricket team last month after being sacked following India's semi-final defeat in the 2018 World T20. Mithali had been dropped from the semi-final and relations between the two spiraled out of hand as both accused each other of unprofessional conduct.

Speaking at the virtual press conference India women's team departure for the tour to England, Mithali said, according to news agency ANI: "Well, I think can we move on from that? It has been three years, we are in 2021 and we should be looking forward now. There are many more series coming and you know, if you are repetitively asking the same question then we need to get you back from the past."

Mithali's words were reiterated by coach Powar who was present at the press conference. Speaking to the press, Powar said that he would not have come back to women's cricket had he not been on good terms with the players.

"I would like to stop the speculation (on) what is happening. We interact well, otherwise, I would not have come back in women's cricket. Everyone grows up after three years. There are larger goals, bigger picture, a responsibility, and an opportunity," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"This is a great opportunity for me, Mithali, and the whole group to take women's cricket to another level where BCCI is supporting us. We are professional enough. You all know me, I have been at NCA, I have been with Rahul Dravid, his effect will play in this series."